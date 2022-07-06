Vote now: Auburn’s Suni Lee nominated for two ESPY awards

Suni Lee could pick up another piece of hardware this month, as Auburn’s superstar gymnast has been nominated for two awards at the ESPYS.

Lee has been nominated for Best Athlete in women’s sports and she has also been nominated for Best Olympian in women’s sports.

Fans vote online with voting set to end July 17. The awards are set to be presented during ESPN’s annual ESPYS broadcast July 20 on ABC.

To vote for Best Athlete in women’s sports, click here.

To vote for Best Olympian in women’s sports, click here.

Lee rose to superstardom last summer winning gold in the individual all-around in storybook fashion — stepping up after odds-on favorite Simone Biles stepped aside for Team USA with the twisties.

Soon after, Lee came to Auburn and electrified fans while helping to push the Tigers to the Final Four during the best season even for Auburn gymnastics. She became Auburn’s second-ever individual national champion by winning the beam title at the NCAA Championships.

Lee earlier this month reported to a four-day U.S. national team camp in Katy, Texas, marking a return to the elite realm ahead of the upcoming domestic season. Oregon State’s Jade Carey, who was one of Lee’s Team USA teammates in Tokyo, also made the trip to Katy.

Lee continues to juggle international and collegiate gymnastics, and could return to Auburn for the 2023 season so long as that juggle remains feasible for her. Auburn coach Jeff Graba has said the staff is in full support of Lee either way.

For both ESPY awards, Lee stands against swimming star Katie Ledecky and Paralympic athlete Oksana Masters.

For Best Athlete, those three are nominated alongside basketball star Candace Parker.

For Best Olympian, they are nominated alongside track star Allyson Felix.

Since the Final Four run in April, Auburn gymnastics has picked up a commitment from five-star class of 2024 prospect Olivia Ahern. Star senior Derrian Gobourne has also announced that she’ll be back for a fifth season in 2023.

After assistant coach Ashley Priess-Johnston left the staff to become the head coach at her alma mater Alabama, Auburn added longtime Brown head coach Sara Carver-Milne to the staff.