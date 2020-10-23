'Wake up the world': Auburn aims to limit dangerous Ole Miss passing attack

Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood welcomed the challenge of facing an offense that throws the ball a lot, but he’s not counting on Corral to have a repeat performance. He said he knew about Corral going back to Corral’s time as a five-star recruit, and he knows the Tigers’ defensive backs will have to show up ready to ensure Corral doesn’t have a bounceback game.

“We’re just going to go out there, like I said earlier, and try to play the best that we can, play to our standard, play how we’re taught and coached,” Sherwood said. “We’re harping on technique this week so we don’t get no pass interference [penalties] again. We’re going to go out there and play the best we can.”

It’s no surprise that Malzahn named Moore as a player to watch given how effective the junior receiver has been this fall. Moore has been electric as the Rebels’ top receiving target, and through four games he has 42 receptions and is third in the nation and first in the SEC with 575 receiving yards.

For Malzahn, preventing Moore from wrecking the Tigers’ defense starts with knowing where he is on the field.