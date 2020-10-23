'Wake up the world': Auburn aims to limit dangerous Ole Miss passing attack

Saturday’s matchup between Auburn and Ole Miss pits two SEC teams coming off tough road losses against each other. For the Tigers’ sake, they’re hopeful that the Rebels’ high-powered offense goes out with a whimper this week.
The Tigers hit the road to Oxford, Miss., to face an Ole Miss offense that’s made plenty of plays through four games. Although the team’s record is 1-3, the Rebels have shown themselves to be a dangerous opponent through the air, as evidenced by their 336 passing yards per game.
“If you’re looking for offense, you’ve got one of the best offenses statistically in college football up to this point, and they’ve played some pretty good defenses, too,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “You look at their quarterback [Matt Corral], he’s thrown for 11 touchdowns. Their leading receiver, Elijah Moore, very impressed with him … and then of course, the running back [Jerrion] Ealy, we know all about him. He’s a very explosive guy.”
Malzahn is no stranger to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin going back to Kiffin’s three-year tenure as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Malzahn noted it’s been a few years since Kiffin was in Tuscaloosa, but he added there are some similarities to those Alabama offenses and that the Rebels feature a balanced attack.
The Rebels’ passing game hit several major snags last week against Arkansas, but the Tigers’ defenders aren’t banking on that happening again. Corral had one of his worst games at Ole Miss against the Razorbacks, as he threw six interceptions as part of a seven-turnover outing from the Rebels in a 33-21 loss.
Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood welcomed the challenge of facing an offense that throws the ball a lot, but he’s not counting on Corral to have a repeat performance. He said he knew about Corral going back to Corral’s time as a five-star recruit, and he knows the Tigers’ defensive backs will have to show up ready to ensure Corral doesn’t have a bounceback game.
“We’re just going to go out there, like I said earlier, and try to play the best that we can, play to our standard, play how we’re taught and coached,” Sherwood said. “We’re harping on technique this week so we don’t get no pass interference [penalties] again. We’re going to go out there and play the best we can.”
It’s no surprise that Malzahn named Moore as a player to watch given how effective the junior receiver has been this fall. Moore has been electric as the Rebels’ top receiving target, and through four games he has 42 receptions and is third in the nation and first in the SEC with 575 receiving yards.
For Malzahn, preventing Moore from wrecking the Tigers’ defense starts with knowing where he is on the field.
“He runs really good routes. He attacks the football. You can tell him and the quarterback, they’ve got a connection,” Malzahn said of Moore. “He’s made some really big plays, too. We’ll have to definitely be aware of where he’s at.”
While Auburn’s defenders will be looking to produce turnovers much like Arkansas did last week, the turnover-filled loss for the Rebels actually marked a change in trend for Ole Miss compared to their first three games. Ole Miss sat plus-2 in turnover margin after playing Florida, Kentucky and Alabama, as the Rebels did not turn the ball over at all against Kentucky or No. 2 Alabama.
Sherwood was quick to explain the Tigers don’t expect Ole Miss to come out and have as many turnovers as it did against Arkansas. That isn’t to say Sherwood and his teammates aren’t eager to make it happen, and they’ve been working throughout the week to leave Corral frustrated for the second straight Saturday.
“Since (the Ole Miss-Arkansas game) happened, it’s all about, ‘Why can’t that be us as well?’” Sherwood said. “I think it'll be a great competition for us. They like to pass a lot, so I feel like as a secondary, as an Auburn defense, we can wake up the world. A lot of people, they've seen how we've played the past few weeks, so they might try to say we're not this or we're not that.”
