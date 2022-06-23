Walker Kessler heading to Minnesota Timberwolves with No. 22 pick

Auburn men’s basketball continued making history in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, as Tiger center Walker Kessler was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 22 overall.

With Kessler’s first-round selection, he and Jabari Smith mark the first time Auburn has ever had multiple players selected in the first round of the same NBA Draft.

"I'm ecstatic. I'm excited for the opportunity," Kessler said. "As a kid, you look at this level of basketball and you don't really understand that it's a real thing, it's an attainable thing. And to finally get here, I mean, it's surreal. I'm just so excited."

Kessler is the 10th former Tiger to be a first-round selection, and the fourth first-rounder of Bruce Pearl’s Auburn tenure, along with Smith, Chuma Okeke in 2019 and Isaac Okoro in 2020. Davion Mitchell, who transferred from Auburn to Baylor in 2018, was also a first-round pick in 2021.

The 7-foot center was an enforcer at the rim for Auburn in a season that saw it win a Southeastern Conference regular-season title, get a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and land the first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Kessler led Auburn — and the country — with 155 blocks. It earned him the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor, on top of being named Defensive Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and picking up three All-American honors.

While primarily a shot-blocking threat, Kessler made his presence felt elsewhere for Auburn. He led the Tigers in rebounds per game (8.1), and was fourth in points per game (11.4) and was first in field goal percentage with at least 100 attempts (60.8%).

Pearl said Tuesday that he believes Kessler will translate into a better scorer at the NBA level, particularly from beyond the arc.

“I do think he’s going to be a really good NBA 3-point shooter,” Pearl said. “He’s going to be somebody you can stick out there in a corner, and you better guard him—along the lines of a (Brook) Lopez. So, I’m excited for that.”

Kessler transferred to Auburn after spending one season at North Carolina, where he averaged 4.4 points on 8.7 minutes per game. Prior to that, he was a five-star recruit out of Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Georgia. He chose the Tar Heels over offers from Auburn, Duke, Michigan and Virginia, among several others.

Minnesota finished 46-36 a year ago, its best finish in five years. The team was seventh in the Western Conference and made its first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season

