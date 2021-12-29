Walker Kessler records triple-double to help Auburn take care of LSU

After making several big plays throughout Wednesday’s game against LSU, Auburn center Walker Kessler finished strong down the stretch and made history along the way.
Kessler brought down several clutch rebounds and delivered some well-timed baskets down the stretch to earn a triple-double and power Auburn to a 70-55 victory over LSU to open SEC play. Kessler ended up with 16 points, 11 blocks and 10 rebounds for only the second triple-double in program history after Kenny Gabriel did it in 2012.
“It was a lot of fun,” Kessler said. “Our fans were electric, they really showed out and it really helped us. It was a blast.”
Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC) held a six-point advantage with just under six minutes to go when a series of well-timed plays put the contest on ice.
KD Johnson got things going with a timely steal that he converted into a dunk, which ended with Johnson throwing his hands up in the air and the Auburn Arena crowd loudly cheering in response. Allen Flanigan came through with a steal on the next LSU possession before Kessler cleaned up a missed 3-pointer with a successful put-back in spite of being fouled.
Kessler hit the ensuing free throw to push Auburn to an 11-point lead with 5:31 left to play.
LSU’s Tari Eason eased the situation briefly for the Bayou Bengals (12-1, 0-1 SEC) with a dunk, but it meant little as the home Tigers maintained control. Johnson tacked on two more free throws, and after LSU’s Mwani Wilkinson delivered a dunk Kessler followed with one of his own.
Once Kessler landed, Auburn led by 11 with 4:06 remaining.
“He made some big plays [late], but some of that was our own doing,” Pearl said. “Our assist-turnover ratio was not good and very easily could get us beat if we don’t tighten it up.”
LSU’s late threat was short-lived in a second half that Auburn mostly dominated.
KD Johnson raced to the basket before deftly passing back out to Flanigan, who took one step then fired a deep jumper to push Auburn’s lead to 14 just four minutes into the second half. Wendell Green Jr. followed shortly thereafter by drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt and connecting on all three shots, which put the onus on LSU to respond.
Slowly but surely, the road Tigers did.
LSU clawed its way back into contention on the backs of some big baskets from Xavier Pinson and Eason over the next several minutes. The threat became very real with 7:51 to go, when Justice Williams drilled a 3-pointer to create a six-point contest.
Despite the threat, Auburn simply finished the task at hand.
Smith finished the night with 16 points and four rebounds. Green had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. On the LSU side, Pinson led the way with 13 points along with four rebounds.
Auburn began the action in absolutely dominating fashion.
The home Tigers were relentless defensively to open the game and took advantage of LSU missing its first 16 shots from the field by building a comfortable lead in the process. The strong start featured several big buckets from Kessler, who used his 7-foot-1 size to bully his way to the basket again and again.
Kessler’s hard-fought layup at the basket followed by a jumper on Auburn’s next possession pushed the orange and blue Tigers to a 13-1 lead with just over 12 minutes to go in the first half.
“When we go on those 8-0 and 6-0 runs, the Jungle really helps us get our energy back and really lock in on defense and fight that run,” Smith said.
Auburn led 21-4 with just under nine minutes to go before halftime when LSU woke up and promptly went off.
The road Tigers got going on the back of Wilkinson and Darius Day’s back-to-back 3-pointers then made Auburn pay for multiple fouls called over the next six minutes of action. A Jabari Smith 3-pointer put a halt to a 10-0 run by LSU, but the Bayou Bengals got within six points with 3:29 left in the half.
To Auburn’s credit, it minimized the damage with several big plays just before halftime.
Johnson tacked on a pair of free throws before Smith delivered a clutch jumper to push the home Tigers’ lead to 10 with 1:49 left in the first half. Following another 3 by Days, Smith got to the free throw line and tacked on two more.
Smith closed out the first half by working his way inside the arc and delivering a last-second jumper to ignite the Auburn Arena and push Auburn to an 11-advantage at the break.
Although LSU finished the first half strong, its 21 points were still the fifth-fewest Auburn has allowed in a half in the Auburn Arena era of the program.
“We were able to control our game with our defense. The fact that LSU only had four assists, that’s huge. Four assists and 17 turnovers,” Pearl said. “What we did defensively was very disruptive.”
The home Tigers entered Wednesday understanding the LSU defense can cause problems, and it found out firsthand how dangerous their opponent was. Auburn had a stretch late in the first half during which it missed six straight shots from the field, and 10 first-half turnovers were enough to get LSU back in the ballgame.
Auburn returns to action Tuesday at South Carolina.