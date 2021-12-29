Walker Kessler records triple-double to help Auburn take care of LSU

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the threat, Auburn simply finished the task at hand.

Smith finished the night with 16 points and four rebounds. Green had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. On the LSU side, Pinson led the way with 13 points along with four rebounds.

Auburn began the action in absolutely dominating fashion.

The home Tigers were relentless defensively to open the game and took advantage of LSU missing its first 16 shots from the field by building a comfortable lead in the process. The strong start featured several big buckets from Kessler, who used his 7-foot-1 size to bully his way to the basket again and again.

Kessler’s hard-fought layup at the basket followed by a jumper on Auburn’s next possession pushed the orange and blue Tigers to a 13-1 lead with just over 12 minutes to go in the first half.

“When we go on those 8-0 and 6-0 runs, the Jungle really helps us get our energy back and really lock in on defense and fight that run,” Smith said.

Auburn led 21-4 with just under nine minutes to go before halftime when LSU woke up and promptly went off.