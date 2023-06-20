Tim Puetz became only the third former Auburn Tiger to ever win a Grand Slam event when he and doubles partner Miyu Kato were crowned mixed doubles champions at the 2023 French Open last month.

But according to him, the championship pairing almost never happened.

In an episode of the Talking Tigers Podcast with Andy Burcham that was released Monday, Puetz said his pairing with Kato was decided on just minutes before the deadline for entry to the event. Puetz explained that while a pairing for such an event is usually decided amongst participants weeks in advance, this doubles team was formed at the sign-in table for the event.

“The sign-in, which for mixed doubles, is kind of old school,” Puetz said. “There’s a piece of paper lying around, you put your name on it until about 2 [p.m.] was the deadline. And we were there at five (minutes) until 2, and yeah. I wasn’t going to get in with my partner, because her ranking was too low. And my Japanese partner, who I ended up playing with, wasn’t getting in with the guy that she wanted to play with, so we actually just figured out that, together, we could play.

“We didn’t know each other at all, and I introduced myself, told her that we could get in together, and asked if she wanted to play. That was that. Not the perfect preparation for the French Open, but it worked.”

Not only did the pairing win four straight matches to advance to the event finals, it didn’t lose a set in that span, winning eight straight before losing the opening set of the finals match 4-6. They’d win their second set 6-4, and then clinch the title in a tiebreak on the final set, eventually winning 10-6.

Puetz and Kato’s partnership and eventual title capped what was a wild week for the latter. Kato had been disqualified, in a relatively viral moment, from the French Open’s women’s doubles competition earlier in the week for accidentally hitting a ball girl with a ball.

“It was tough,” Puetz said. “It was tough for her. She was really distraught. I didn’t see her right after it happened. I saw her for the first time the next day because we had to play, and she was still very, very distraught, even the next morning. … I don’t know how she did it, honestly.”

Puetz was part of the Auburn tennis program from 2007 through 2011, and garnered multiple All-American and All-Southeastern Conference honors. He’s third all-time in combined career victories, with 182 wins on the Plains.

His professional career has seen him flourish in double plays, with a record of 133–82 and seven doubles titles on the ATP Tour, as well as a career-high ranking of No. 7 globally in doubles play last year.

“I had a great time [at Auburn], which obviously, to have a great career in any sport, you have to feel comfortable where you are, and for me, that was definitely the case at Auburn. … So many things came together there. I had an awesome time.”