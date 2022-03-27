‘Wanted to be here’: Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh thrilled to be back with alma mater

Jimmy Brumbaugh wanted to come home to Auburn.

Brumbaugh has spent the last 18 years in coaching, but never for his alma mater.

So, when the opportunity to come back to Auburn as the program’s next defensive line coach came up in January, it was an easy choice for Brumbaugh.

“I didn’t care about the money, I didn’t care about the years, I just wanted to be here to develop these guys,” Brumbaugh said.

He’s been close to Auburn before as he began his coaching career at in-state Jacksonville State in 2004 as a student assistant.

He’s even coached at SEC opponents like Kentucky from 2013-16, Tennessee in 2020 and won a national championship with LSU as an assistant strength and conditioning coach back in 2007.

Still, he hadn’t been on an Auburn sideline as a member of the program since his playing days ended in 1999.

“Coming back to Auburn is special to me,” Brumbaugh said. “Because you know, everything that’s happened to me. All the coaches that I’ve had, the different people that have molded my career. It’s just a special place.

“And not in your career, do you really get an opportunity like that, to come back and share that. You know, like every guy, good, bad or indifferent wherever they coach would love the opportunity to go back to their alma mater. And that’s kind of like a dream come true.”

The former All-SEC defensive lineman and a member of Auburn’s 1997 SEC West divisional championship team knows what it takes to succeed at Auburn.

During his time on the Plains from 1995-99, Brumbaugh started in 44 of 48 games on the defensive line. He wreaked havoc on opposing offenses as he finished his career with 291 tackles and 15 sacks.

Since his playing days ended at Auburn, a lot has changed for the University and the football program.

“Auburn has grown a lot,” Brumbaugh said. “The university has grown a lot. It’s for the good. You know, there’s a lot of different things here. The excitement, the tradition here has been unbelievable.”

While a lot has changed, Brumbaugh is going back to the same fundamentals that helped mold him into an All-SEC defensive lineman in his teachings this spring.

“I want them to understand, basically the way I played, fundamentals, that’s going to allow you the chance to be an All-SEC player. And that’s what we’re working on.”

Brumbaugh says throughout his coaching career that he likes to pretend that his guys don’t know anything, so he can go back and teach them all the basics.

This spring, it’ll be useful to get everyone on the same page with those basics as the Tigers lack some depth on the defensive line.

Defensive linemen like J.J. Pegues, Dre Butler, Ian Matthews, Marquis Robinson and Lee Hunter all entered the transfer portal this offseason, while defensive lineman Tony Fair used up all his eligibility.

The Tigers still bring back a veteran leader on the defensive line in Colby Wooden. Along with Wooden, Marcus Harris has also been someone Brumbaugh has seen step up in the early goings of spring practice.

Returning players like Zykeivous Walker, Tobechi Okoli and Marquis Burks also round out the room. While newcomers like Jeffery M’ba, who was rated as the No. 1 JUCO player, and Jayson Jones, who transferred from Oregon are players that Brumbaugh is excited for as well.

The lack of depth isn’t a concern for Brumbaugh. In fact, it reminds him of his playing days at Auburn when the Tigers went all the way to the SEC championship game.

“When you really look at it in 96 and 97 and 98, we didn’t have much depth here at all,” Brumbaugh said. “And we only went to SEC championship game. And so I’ve learned to really coach what I have, and get through situations. And I think all those have helped me from the standpoint of just being there to be able to develop who I am.”