‘War Damn Eagle’: Charles Barkley ‘cannot wait’ to watch Auburn-Kentucky showdown

All of Auburn could be tuned in for Saturday’s men's basketball matchup between the No. 2 Tigers and No. 12 Kentucky at noon on CBS.

That includes NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn alum Charles Barkley.

Barkley attended Auburn’s game against Georgia on Wednesday, which saw the Tigers dominate the Bulldogs for a commanding 83-60 win.

After the game, Barkley recorded a video message for the team posted to the Auburn Men’s Basketball Instagram account.

“Hey guys, great game tonight,” Barkley opened. “I’m so proud of y’all.”

He closed his message with: “War Damn Eagle.”

Auburn currently owns a 14-game win streak and will almost certainly be ranked No. 1 in the next AP poll for the first time in program history with a win on Saturday.

While much of the attention this week has been on Saturday’s meeting between Kentucky and Auburn, the Tigers still had to get past rival Georgia on Wednesday. With Georgia being winless in SEC play, Barkley figured it would have been easy for Auburn to look past the Bulldogs and focus on Kentucky.