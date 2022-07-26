War Ready falls in second round of TBT

In the chaotic final moments, the game-winner fell through the net on the wrong side for War Ready, and the band of Auburn men’s basketball alumni fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.

War Ready lost 83-80 to The Bucketneers, ending their run at TBT in the round of 32.

War Ready rallied late, cutting the score to 81-80 in the final stages with a pair of free throws, as the first team to 83 was set win. With a stop, War Ready could’ve won the one-possession game with a 3-ball, but instead, The Bucketneers got the ball inside and, after one miss, won the game on the putback to advance.

This year’s run at TBT showed a remarkable improvement by War Ready, coached by former Auburn men’s basketball star Frankie Sullivan. The team earned its first win at TBT in the first round against a group of Wofford alumni.

Tuesday, Mustapha Heron scored 11 points, back in orange and blue. Overseas professional Antonio Hester scored a team-high 17 points, one of a handful of non-Auburn alums joining the former Tigers on the squad. Bryce Brown was unavailable with back spasms and Malik Dunbar missed the tournament after a recent death in his family.

Last year, War Ready lost in a 77-50 rout to The Bucketneers, a team led by East Tennessee State alumni. War Ready was much more competitive this season.

TBT is an annual winner-take-all single-elimination basketball tournament airing each summer on ESPN’s networks and offering a $1 million prize to the winner. Alumni teams have been popular entrants since the beginning of the tournament in 2014. Following Tuesday’s War Ready game, a group of West Virginia alums called Best Virginia played a group of Marshall alums called Herd That with a rivalry feel in the air.

After the loss, team general manager Matt Moschella thanked Auburn fans for their support and said he hoped the team would be back in TBT next summer.