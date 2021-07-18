War Ready goes one-and-done with opening loss at TBT

Fans are still waiting for the alumni to bring the magic back.
The band of former Auburn men’s basketball stars on War Ready went one-and-done at The Basketball Tournament on Sunday, falling in their first effort together as a full-fledged unofficial alumni team.
The team lost 77-50 to the Bucketneers, a crew of alumni from Eastern Tennessee State.
The Bucketneers shot lights out from 3-point range, hitting 10-of-17 from deep in the first half, while War Ready struggled out of the gates and never truly threatened in the first-round matchup in Charleston, W.V.
LaRon Smith scored 12 points to lead War Ready and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while Danjel Purifoy added 10 and Josh Dollard scored another eight points. But young Tray Boyd, a departing senior fresh off his last game with ETSU this spring, scored 21 points while draining five 3-pointers to lift the ETSU crew to its first TBT win.
War Ready is eliminated and will have to go back to the drawing board.
The team mixed players like Kareem Canty and Cinmeon Bowers, who played at Auburn during the 2015-16 season, and Smith, who played at Auburn during the 2016-17 season, with a group from the 2019 Final Four team, including Purifoy, J’Von McCormick and Malik Dunbar.
Bryce Brown played with the team last season and was committed to play again this season, but did not make the trip. He underwent surgery at the end of his G-League season in the spring.
McCormick sent a half-court lob up for Dunbar in the first half, but it slipped through Dunbar’s fingers just before he was able to slam it down — painting the picture for how War Ready just wasn’t able to recapture the old magic Sunday in West Virginia.
Getting the band back together to give the fans something to be excited about has been the goal since last summer. Smith and fellow Auburn basketball alum Desean Murray were playing with a team called Tampa 20/20 at the time when, in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown last year, they brought Brown and Horace Spencer on board to join the team’s run at TBT in the bubble — and Auburn fans flocked to the team showing their support. This year, the team went all-in on Auburn flavor, but Murray was the only common thread between that gameday roster and this one, and the team looked like an all-new one at times Sunday.
The Basketball Tournament is a winner-take-all event in its eighth year, offering a $1 million prize to the winning team. Alumni teams have been popular entries from the beginning. The Notre Dame Fightin’ Alumni won the first TBT in 2014. The Golden Eagles team made up mostly of former Marquette players won TBT in the bubble last summer.