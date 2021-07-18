War Ready goes one-and-done with opening loss at TBT

Bryce Brown played with the team last season and was committed to play again this season, but did not make the trip. He underwent surgery at the end of his G-League season in the spring.

McCormick sent a half-court lob up for Dunbar in the first half, but it slipped through Dunbar’s fingers just before he was able to slam it down — painting the picture for how War Ready just wasn’t able to recapture the old magic Sunday in West Virginia.

Getting the band back together to give the fans something to be excited about has been the goal since last summer. Smith and fellow Auburn basketball alum Desean Murray were playing with a team called Tampa 20/20 at the time when, in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown last year, they brought Brown and Horace Spencer on board to join the team’s run at TBT in the bubble — and Auburn fans flocked to the team showing their support. This year, the team went all-in on Auburn flavor, but Murray was the only common thread between that gameday roster and this one, and the team looked like an all-new one at times Sunday.

The Basketball Tournament is a winner-take-all event in its eighth year, offering a $1 million prize to the winning team. Alumni teams have been popular entries from the beginning. The Notre Dame Fightin’ Alumni won the first TBT in 2014. The Golden Eagles team made up mostly of former Marquette players won TBT in the bubble last summer.

