War Ready set to tune up with open scrimmage in Atlanta area before TBT

The Auburn alumni with War Ready will get an early chance to see what they’re working with before heading to The Basketball Tournament this month.
Some fans will get a sneak peak, too.
Bryce Brown and his crew of former Auburn men’s basketball players are set to scrimmage the Georgia Kangaroos on July 15 in Lithonia, Ga., before heading up to West Virginia for their opening-round game in TBT on July 18.
War Ready general manager Matt Moschella said the team will practice together there July 13-16 before traveling to West Virginia.
“I think it’s a big help this year,” Moschella said, of getting that extra practice in early.
Fifth-seeded War Ready is set to open play at TBT at 11 a.m. July 18 on ESPN against the 12th-seeded Bucketneers team, featuring East Tennessee State alumni. The winning team of the 2021 TBT event takes home a $1 million prize.
Now, War Ready has a tune-up in place before taking its run at the money.
“You’ve got four days to practice with each other and then you get to see another team before it’s showtime,” Moschella said.
The group went one-and-done at the tournament last year in the first TBT experience for Brown.
This year, Brown is joined on the roster by Malik Dunbar, Danjel Purifoy and eight more former Auburn men’s basketball players, who’ll also be coached by former Tigers hoops star Frankie Sullivan.
Desean Murray and LaRon Smith are also back with Brown after the three swept up excitement in Auburn circles last season on the way to TBT in the bubble in Ohio in the summer of 2020 — which at the time was one of the first nationally broadcast sporting events happening after COVID-19 first spread across the country.
That first game was surely a learning experience for the team, but the field was also stacked, shrunk to only 24 teams in the bubble. The group ran into an underseeded House of ’Paign team featuring Illinois alums which went on to beat the top-seeded Ohio State alumni group Carmen’s Crew later in the bracket. This year, Moschella and the players have leaned more into the Auburn fanbase and brought in Cinmeon Bowers, Josh Dollard, Kareem Canty, TJ Lang and TJ Dunans to join the fold.
Last week, J’Von McCormick became available to suit up. Knowing his late entry would cost an additional $1,100, Moschella put it up to the Auburn fans as to whether they wanted to see McCormick with the team. Auburn fans raised the money in a matter of days.
The same way, it was after the fans showed interest in wanting to see the team on social media that Moschella put together the open scrimmage with the Georgia Kangaroos.
“I’m sure we’ll have a couple of fun activities planned too. We’re going to try to make it as fan-friendly as possible, because I’m sure there are still a lot of Auburn fans coming out to West Virginia, but I’m sure we’ll have a lot more in Atlanta,” Moschella said.
The Georgia Kangaroos are a men’s team with local sponsors which enters tournaments like the recent Vic Beasley tournament with a $25,000 prize. Moschella met the team’s general manager back when he was running Tampa 20/20 with Smith and Murray.
“It worked out great, because now we’ve got a gym for a week,” Moschella said. “We get some practice and he gets some run against hopefully a good TBT team.”
The scrimmage is set for 7 p.m. July 15 at the Browns Mill Rec Center in Lithonia. Tickets are $10 and available to order online at georgiakangaroos.itemorder.com/sale.
They’ll be sold at the door as well but Moschella hopes fans order ahead knowing it’s a smaller venue and could fill up.
Then the team heads to the West Virginia regional of TBT in Charleston, W.V.
“East Tennessee’s ready to go, I’ll tell you that,” Moschella said. “A couple of their guys know a couple of our guys and they were saying they’re talking smack. So we need to be ready to go and get this first win.