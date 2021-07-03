War Ready set to tune up with open scrimmage in Atlanta area before TBT

This year, Brown is joined on the roster by Malik Dunbar, Danjel Purifoy and eight more former Auburn men’s basketball players, who’ll also be coached by former Tigers hoops star Frankie Sullivan.

Desean Murray and LaRon Smith are also back with Brown after the three swept up excitement in Auburn circles last season on the way to TBT in the bubble in Ohio in the summer of 2020 — which at the time was one of the first nationally broadcast sporting events happening after COVID-19 first spread across the country.

That first game was surely a learning experience for the team, but the field was also stacked, shrunk to only 24 teams in the bubble. The group ran into an underseeded House of ’Paign team featuring Illinois alums which went on to beat the top-seeded Ohio State alumni group Carmen’s Crew later in the bracket. This year, Moschella and the players have leaned more into the Auburn fanbase and brought in Cinmeon Bowers, Josh Dollard, Kareem Canty, TJ Lang and TJ Dunans to join the fold.

Last week, J’Von McCormick became available to suit up. Knowing his late entry would cost an additional $1,100, Moschella put it up to the Auburn fans as to whether they wanted to see McCormick with the team. Auburn fans raised the money in a matter of days.