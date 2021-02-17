War Tampa rebrands as War Ready in a move ‘for the fans’

Auburn’s alumni crew in TBT will enter this year’s tournament with a new name.
But they’ll be bringing in even more familiar faces.
The team War Tampa has rebranded as War Ready before this summer’s The Basketball Tournament, with four Auburn men’s basketball alums committed to play and with more on the way, according to team general manager Matt Moschella.
Moschella unveiled the team’s new logo on Wednesday, featuring an eagle and the familiar shades of orange and blue.
“They followed us, they helped us get in the tournament last year, so it was just a move for all of the fans,” Moschella said over the phone Wednesday. “I’m grateful for all the fans that helped us last year, so this one was all for you guys.
“We’re working on getting some more guys signed here shortly.”
Moschella said the team could even run practice or make some sort of appearance in the Auburn area this summer before this year’s TBT.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨— Team WarReady (@War_ReadyAU) February 17, 2021
For all our Auburn Fans!! We have officially rebranded to Team WarReady for TBT 2021!
Officially will be consider the Auburn Alumni team! As we will have a roster made up of 8+ players from the University with a couple non alumni as well‼️
Stay tuned🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/1KXlw8q1cZ
War Ready is an alumni team that’s unaffiliated with Auburn University but is embracing the fanbase, with former Tigers LaRon Smith, Desean Murray, Malik Dunbar and Danjel Purifoy on this year’s roster.
Last summer, Bryce Brown and Horace Spencer joined Smith and Murray for a run at TBT with War Tampa — which captured the attention of Auburn fans at one of the first nationally televised sporting events put on in a bubble after COVID-19 swept across the country. Moschella, Smith and Murray, all based in Tampa, Fla., were together with the prize-money team previously called Tampa 20/20 before Auburn fans embraced the team and they embraced the fans right back.
The Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million winner-take-all prize. Alumni squads have had a presence at TBT since the beginning, when Notre Dame Fighting Alumni won the first tournament in 2014. Last year, War Tampa lost in the first round to House of ’Paign, a squad made up mostly of Illinois alumni with a name playing on the campus’ home in Champaign, Ill.
Just getting to the first round was an accomplishment for War Tampa, though, because the tournament field was smaller than ever last summer due to COVID-19. Popularity and the swelling support from Auburn fans on social media played a major role in War Tampa being awarded a spot.
Now the team’s been rebranded for Auburn fans all over.
🚨BREAKING🚨: War Tampa has rebranded as @War_ReadyAU, a full-on Auburn alumni team.— TBT (@thetournament) February 17, 2021
First look at the roster so far ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4Vhgx9go6d
Moschella hopes to have eight or nine former Auburn players on this year’s team, on a roster of about 10 players. He said T-shirts and merchandise featuring the new logo are on the way.
He’d also like to run training camp or practices near Auburn this summer before the tournament, but that’s obviously pending how COVID-19 is affecting the region then.
“Who knows what the rules are with COVID but we definitely want some of these fans to get to see some of these guys,” Moschella said.
For now, he’s still working on locking down commitments from more Auburn basketball alums, excited to play in orange and blue again.