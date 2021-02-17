War Tampa rebrands as War Ready in a move ‘for the fans’

Auburn’s alumni crew in TBT will enter this year’s tournament with a new name.

But they’ll be bringing in even more familiar faces.

The team War Tampa has rebranded as War Ready before this summer’s The Basketball Tournament, with four Auburn men’s basketball alums committed to play and with more on the way, according to team general manager Matt Moschella.

Moschella unveiled the team’s new logo on Wednesday, featuring an eagle and the familiar shades of orange and blue.

“They followed us, they helped us get in the tournament last year, so it was just a move for all of the fans,” Moschella said over the phone Wednesday. “I’m grateful for all the fans that helped us last year, so this one was all for you guys.

“We’re working on getting some more guys signed here shortly.”

Moschella said the team could even run practice or make some sort of appearance in the Auburn area this summer before this year’s TBT.

War Ready is an alumni team that’s unaffiliated with Auburn University but is embracing the fanbase, with former Tigers LaRon Smith, Desean Murray, Malik Dunbar and Danjel Purifoy on this year’s roster.