Former Auburn Tiger Edouard Julien is off to a fast start with the Minnesota Twins, recording both his first major-league hit and home run in his second career game Thursday.

Milestone moment 💣 First big league bomb for @edouardjulien7! He’s 2-for-2 in the first inning at Yankee Stadium.#WarEagle | #AUNextLevelpic.twitter.com/QckgUpldlz — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 13, 2023

Julien was part of a nine-run first inning for the Twins against the New York Yankees on Thursday, recording both a single and solo home run in his first two at-bats of the evening, helping Minnesota get out to a 9-0 lead in the first game.

After being called up Wednesday, Julien became the 58th major leaguer in Auburn history, and the seventh Tiger called up the majors since 2020. He joins Casey Mize (Aug. 19, 2020), Ben Braymer (Aug. 28, 2020), Josh Palacios (Apr. 9, 2021), Keegan Thompson (May 2, 2021), Gabe Klobosits (July 30, 2021) and Davis Daniel (June 11, 2022) in that feat.

A two-year starter for Auburn, Julien totaled 27 combined home runs and 126 RBI through the 2018 and '19 seasons, marking the most RBIs of any player in the Southeastern Conference during the span.