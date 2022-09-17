 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU ATHLETICS

Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
20220917_182424.jpg

The Auburn band stays and plays for as long as the Penn State band stays and parties after the Nittany Lions' blowout win over Auburn on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 JUSTIN LEE/

More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves.

More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves.

Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to celebrate Saturday after the football team’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn. But as they partied in their corner of the stadium, the Auburn band stayed put, keeping it from being a total Nittany Lion takeover.

For every song the Penn State band played, the Auburn band played another. Watch video of the standoff here.

“The visiting band is not allowed to be the last sound in the stadium,” a former Auburn band member explained on social media. At one point, a few Auburn tuba players were seen taking steps up the stairs before they heard Penn State’s band fire up another tune, at which time they stepped back in place and let out an exuberant cheer, ready to play again.

People are also reading…

The Auburn band usually does not stay and play after the alma mater with the students and cheerleaders shortly after the final buzzer.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harsin: Orange jerseys 'not too far-fetched'

Harsin: Orange jerseys 'not too far-fetched'

"I love them, and if it's something that we're able to do, that wouldn't be something I'd be against," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert