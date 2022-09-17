Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium

More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves.
Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to celebrate Saturday after the football team’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn. But as they partied in their corner of the stadium, the Auburn band stayed put, keeping it from being a total Nittany Lion takeover.
For every song the Penn State band played, the Auburn band played another.
“The visiting band is not allowed to be the last sound in the stadium,” a former Auburn band member explained on social media. At one point, a few Auburn tuba players were seen taking steps up the stairs before they heard Penn State’s band fire up another tune, at which time they stepped back in place and let out an exuberant cheer, ready to play again.
The Auburn band usually does not stay and play after the alma mater with the students and cheerleaders shortly after the final buzzer.
GALLERY: Photos from the Auburn-Penn State game
Auburn's TJ Finley (1) on the field to warm up before the game. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) on the field to warm up before the game. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Koy Moore (0) stretches on the field after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Damari Alston (22) walks the field after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jeffrey M'ba walks the field after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin wades therough the crowd at Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band plays during Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans crowd Donahue Drive for Tiger Walk before the game. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) forces a fumble in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
"Independence," a Southeastern Raptor Center bald eagle, performs the pregame flight. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Landen King (14) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Shedrick Jackson (11) fumbles the ball in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's TJ Finley (1) is tackled during a run in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's TJ Finley (1) fumbles the ball in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries after a catch in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) carries for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Shedrick Jackson (1) catches a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) catches a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans greet the players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Aubie greets fans at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Aubie poses for photos with fans at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Paws cheer at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders lead a chant at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Jarquez Hunter fives a fan at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Players walk through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Auburn fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Derick Hall walks through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley walks through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley hugs a supporter at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin steps through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Eyes perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Eyes perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley speaks with a referee before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Robby Ashford warms up before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn marching band before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Robby Ashford warms up before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley warms up before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Carnell Williams spots a friend on the sideline before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Sean Clifford looks into the stands before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Penn State steps onto the field before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
