Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium

More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves.

Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to celebrate Saturday after the football team’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn. But as they partied in their corner of the stadium, the Auburn band stayed put, keeping it from being a total Nittany Lion takeover.

For every song the Penn State band played, the Auburn band played another. Watch video of the standoff here.

“The visiting band is not allowed to be the last sound in the stadium,” a former Auburn band member explained on social media. At one point, a few Auburn tuba players were seen taking steps up the stairs before they heard Penn State’s band fire up another tune, at which time they stepped back in place and let out an exuberant cheer, ready to play again.

The Auburn band usually does not stay and play after the alma mater with the students and cheerleaders shortly after the final buzzer.