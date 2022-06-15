Watch now: Auburn baseball heads to Omaha at Reverse Tiger Walk

The Auburn baseball team is on its way to Omaha.
The Tigers departed campus for the College World Series on Wednesday. Dozens of fans gathered to send the team off in style with a Reverse Tiger Walk.
See video above and click here for more footage from Auburn’s social media.
WAR. EAGLE.— Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 15, 2022
The Auburn Family is incredible. #WarEagle | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/rPYuYJgYAz
Auburn opens its run at the College World Series on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Ole Miss.