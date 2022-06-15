 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU BASEBALL

Watch now: Auburn baseball heads to Omaha at Reverse Tiger Walk

  • Updated
  • 0
03.jpg

Aubie and the cheerleaders lead cheers at Reverse Tiger Walk as the Auburn baseball team leaves Plainsman Park on the way to Omaha for the College World Series on Wednesday in Auburn.

 Justin Lee/

The Auburn baseball team is on its way to Omaha.

The Tigers departed campus for the College World Series on Wednesday. Dozens of fans gathered to send the team off in style with a Reverse Tiger Walk.

See video above and click here for more footage from Auburn’s social media.

Auburn opens its run at the College World Series on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Ole Miss.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams receives wild-card entry for Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert