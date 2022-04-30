 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU BASEBALL

Watch now: Auburn beats No. 1 Tennessee on Bobby Pierce's ninth-inning three-run home run

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball: Auburn vs. ASU

In this April 19 file photo, Auburn celebrates a win over Alabama State in Plainsman Park.

 Elaina Eichorn

With one mighty swing, Bobby Pierce helped Auburn baseball record a win for the record books.

In dramatic fashion, Pierce blasted a two-out, two-strike go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth during Auburn's middle game at No. 1 Tennessee, and the Tigers went on to win 8-6 over the top-ranked Volunteers.

The game was tied 5-5 in the top of the ninth when Pierce sent his three-run shot deep over the left field wall.

It's a signature win for Auburn baseball this season, bolstering the Tigers' chances to make an NCAA Regional or even host a regional. It's only Tennessee's fourth loss of the season.

Auburn moved to 31-13 overall on the year and 12-8 in SEC play. Tennessee fell to 39-4 and 18-2.

With the series split at two games, Auburn and Tennessee play again Sunday at noon. The game can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Watch Pierce's big home run here.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert