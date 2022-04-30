Watch now: Auburn beats No. 1 Tennessee on Bobby Pierce's ninth-inning three-run home run

With one mighty swing, Bobby Pierce helped Auburn baseball record a win for the record books.

In dramatic fashion, Pierce blasted a two-out, two-strike go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth during Auburn's middle game at No. 1 Tennessee, and the Tigers went on to win 8-6 over the top-ranked Volunteers.

The game was tied 5-5 in the top of the ninth when Pierce sent his three-run shot deep over the left field wall.

It's a signature win for Auburn baseball this season, bolstering the Tigers' chances to make an NCAA Regional or even host a regional. It's only Tennessee's fourth loss of the season.

Auburn moved to 31-13 overall on the year and 12-8 in SEC play. Tennessee fell to 39-4 and 18-2.

With the series split at two games, Auburn and Tennessee play again Sunday at noon. The game can be streamed on SEC Network+.