Auburn’s bald eagle Indy has spread her wings for the NFL.

Indy circled Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday before the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Indy, short for Independence, is a bald eagle who made her first pregame flight in September 2021.

Indy came to Auburn’s Raptor Center from a Florida rehabilitation center in 2018.

Indy’s bald eagle predecessor Spirit flew at games from 2002 to 2021.

Indy also spread her wings for the first-ever flight at Plainsman Park before a baseball game May 3.

Auburn’s first eagle flight took place Aug. 31, 2000, prior to a 35-21 victory over Wyoming. Tiger was the bird who took that flight. Tiger went on to fly at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.