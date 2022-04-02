 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU GYMNASTICS

Watch now: Auburn erupts as Suni Lee hits perfect 10 in NCAA Regional finals

  • Updated
suni 10.jpg

Suni Lee celebrates after hitting her beam routine Saturday at the NCAA Regional final in Neville Arena. Lee was scored with a perfect 10.

 Justin Lee/

In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.

Auburn fans erupted in celebration for Suni Lee’s perfect 10 on beam during Saturday’s NCAA Regional final in Neville Arena.

Watch the routine here.

See the reaction inside the arena here.

It’s Lee’s fifth 10 of the season, and the third on beam.

Auburn’s all-time 10 list is as follows:

  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
  • Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
  • Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
  • Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
  • Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22
  • Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22
  • Suni Lee, Bars, 3/19/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 4/2/22
