Watch now: Auburn erupts as Suni Lee hits perfect 10 in NCAA Regional finals

In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.
Auburn fans erupted in celebration for Suni Lee’s perfect 10 on beam during Saturday’s NCAA Regional final in Neville Arena.
Nothing new for Suni Lee 🤩— ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2022
She scores a perfect 🔟 on beam!@sunisalee_ | @AuburnGym pic.twitter.com/2FlzTlSNj9
IT'S A 10 SUNI LEE HAS DONE IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/axXJti6UtE— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) April 2, 2022
It’s Lee’s fifth 10 of the season, and the third on beam.
Auburn’s all-time 10 list is as follows:
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
- Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
- Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
- Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
- Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22
- Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22
- Suni Lee, Bars, 3/19/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 4/2/22