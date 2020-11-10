Watch now: Auburn football pauses activities due to positive coronavirus tests

Auburn’s football game against Mississippi State was postponed Monday due to positive coronavirus tests for the Bulldogs. As it turns out, the Tigers are dealing with virus issues of their own.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday that nine football players and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the Tigers have paused team activities for the time being.
Malzahn declined to say when specifically the positive tests occurred, only saying it happened during the team’s bye week following Auburn’s victory over LSU on Oct. 31. Additionally, Malzahn said there are “a handful” of players who were in close contact with those who tested positive and will have to sit out 14 days.
“We're pausing our workouts currently right now and practice until we get this thing under control, and we're testing every day to get this thing under control,” Malzahn said. “The unique thing about it is we had seven straight weeks where we had zero positives. Our guys did a really good job. We'll get this thing under control and get prepared to play our next game.”
Malzahn explained that the team has not been able to trace the cases to a single event, adding that the off week allowed players to get out of their routine and potentially become exposed to the virus.
The coach said the Tigers were already concerned about their own situation Monday when Auburn athletic director Allen Greene and Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen talked, at which point Cohen made it evident the Bulldogs would not have enough scholarship athletes to play.
About an hour later, the SEC announced the game’s postponement. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Malzahn explained it was no sure thing that Auburn would have had enough players if the game was played as scheduled Saturday.
“We were talking through that, you know, just with the administration to see if we would have enough to play. So it was at least in the conversation that we were talking before we found out about Mississippi State,” Malzahn said.
Malzahn said the team is operating virtually right now and will continue to do so until Auburn team physician Mike Goodlett feels comfortable about the team’s situation.
“Right now we're just preparing for Tennessee as a staff and players, as far as film goes,” Malzahn said.
Auburn’s outbreak adds to a week in which several SEC teams have encountered issues regarding the virus. In addition to Mississippi State having to postpone its game, Alabama-LSU and Texas A&M-Tennessee were postponed on Tuesday.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for the virus on Sunday then tested positive in his follow-up, which means he will sit out the Razorbacks’ game against Florida on Saturday. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said the Wildcats are having coronavirus-related issues within the program, and Missouri is also reportedly going through contact tracing and assessing their roster numbers as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sankey said Monday afternoon on the Paul Finebaum Show that the conference has administered 65,000 COVID-19 tests so far with a .005 positivity rate.
The Auburn football team had not had a positive coronavirus case since the end of August, when nine positive tests resulted in 16 players being held out of fall camp. The Tigers had successfully made it through the first seven weeks of the football season with no reported tests, which led Malzahn to give his players a word of warning once the bye week arrived last Sunday.
“The message was the number one thing we have to do this week is have COVID etiquette and be responsible. That's going to be a huge key to the last four games and our success,” Malzahn said on Nov. 1. “I just challenged them individually, you know, and as a group that let's make sure we do a great job this week, the next two days, this weekend. You know, I really expect our guys to do that, but that's going to be a really big key to our success the last four games.”
Auburn is scheduled to return to play on Nov. 21 at home against Tennessee.
