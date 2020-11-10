Watch now: Auburn football pauses activities due to positive coronavirus tests

Auburn’s football game against Mississippi State was postponed Monday due to positive coronavirus tests for the Bulldogs. As it turns out, the Tigers are dealing with virus issues of their own.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday that nine football players and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the Tigers have paused team activities for the time being.

Malzahn declined to say when specifically the positive tests occurred, only saying it happened during the team’s bye week following Auburn’s victory over LSU on Oct. 31. Additionally, Malzahn said there are “a handful” of players who were in close contact with those who tested positive and will have to sit out 14 days.

“We're pausing our workouts currently right now and practice until we get this thing under control, and we're testing every day to get this thing under control,” Malzahn said. “The unique thing about it is we had seven straight weeks where we had zero positives. Our guys did a really good job. We'll get this thing under control and get prepared to play our next game.”

Malzahn explained that the team has not been able to trace the cases to a single event, adding that the off week allowed players to get out of their routine and potentially become exposed to the virus.