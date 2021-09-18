Watch now: Auburn introduces white facemasks before White Out at Penn State

Auburn football is bringing the ‘White Out’ to Penn State in its own way.
Auburn released promotional videos Saturday morning showing off new white facemasks that the team will presumably wear for the team’s showdown with Penn State.
Penn State has earmarked the game as its annual ‘White Out’ game, reserved for one of its biggest home games of the year against opponents like Michigan or Ohio State.
Support Local Journalism
The uniform tweak marks Auburn’s first since it wore No. 7 on its helmets in the 2020 Outback Bowl to honor Pat Sullivan after his passing.
Auburn wore similar gray facemasks in 2007 against Vanderbilt when commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1957 national championship.
𝑳𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻 𝑴𝑶𝑫𝑬 𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑫 🧊#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/7YZQ1J1adu— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 18, 2021
🥶🥶🥶#WarEagle | #AuburnMade pic.twitter.com/5QIffMW50L— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 18, 2021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Lee1
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.