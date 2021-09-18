 Skip to main content
Watch now: Auburn introduces white facemasks before White Out at Penn State
Watch now: Auburn introduces white facemasks before White Out at Penn State

Auburn uniform

Auburn football Penn St uniform on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn football is bringing the ‘White Out’ to Penn State in its own way.

Auburn released promotional videos Saturday morning showing off new white facemasks that the team will presumably wear for the team’s showdown with Penn State.

Penn State has earmarked the game as its annual ‘White Out’ game, reserved for one of its biggest home games of the year against opponents like Michigan or Ohio State.

The uniform tweak marks Auburn’s first since it wore No. 7 on its helmets in the 2020 Outback Bowl to honor Pat Sullivan after his passing.

Auburn wore similar gray facemasks in 2007 against Vanderbilt when commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1957 national championship.

See Auburn’s video announcements introducing the facemasks on Twitter and Instagram.

