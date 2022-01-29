Watch now: Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl ‘grateful’ for contract extension

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pearl’s Tigers have established themselves as one of the nation’s top teams in 2021-22 and now boast a 20-1 record this season with 17 victories in a row. The Tigers’ success was rewarded Monday, as the team became the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in program history.

In total, Pearl has a 158-93 record with the Tigers. He led the Auburn men’s program to its first-ever Final Four in 2019.

Pearl’s success led to rumors about the 61-year-old possibly leaving for another job, rumors that were quickly quelled by Friday’s announcement.

Pearl’s new contract runs through 2030 and is set to pay him an average of $6.275 million annually. The deal is set to make Pearl the third-highest paid coach in college basketball next season.

While Pearl’s work has been crucial in putting Auburn men’s basketball on the map, he made sure Saturday to give credit where he felt it was due.

“I thanked our players and I thanked our players' parents,” Pearl said. “There were several parents that I thanked that if it wasn't for them sending their sons to come play for us, we wouldn't be having this kind of a year. And then we wouldn't have this opportunity to stay like this.

“So we're grateful [and] blessed beyond what we deserve."