Watch now: Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl ‘grateful’ for contract extension

Auburn men’s basketball coach’s Bruce Pearl had plenty of reason to smile Saturday.
Pearl took some time to reflect on the week that was for Auburn sports shortly after his Tigers beat Oklahoma 86-68 on Saturday afternoon. The last week not only included the Tigers beating SEC blueblood Kentucky and moving to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, but culminated Friday night with the announcement Pearl had agreed to an extension that will keep him at Auburn through the 2029-30 season.
When asked about the last seven days, Pearl laughed and said it’s been a good week before sharing more on his future with the program.
“I haven't talked to the team about anything regarding our contract for our coaches. I'm grateful that Auburn's administration, you know, stepped up and allowed us to stay for sure,” Pearl said. “This has been my desire the whole time. I've not rented; I've bought. I built a forever home at Lake Martin. I've dug in, and Auburn has recognized and appreciated what we're doing.”
The announcement by Pearl and Auburn athletic director Allen Greene Friday night led to a sigh of relief for plenty of Auburn fans given the success of Pearl’s program.
Pearl’s Tigers have established themselves as one of the nation’s top teams in 2021-22 and now boast a 20-1 record this season with 17 victories in a row. The Tigers’ success was rewarded Monday, as the team became the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in program history.
In total, Pearl has a 158-93 record with the Tigers. He led the Auburn men’s program to its first-ever Final Four in 2019.
Pearl’s success led to rumors about the 61-year-old possibly leaving for another job, rumors that were quickly quelled by Friday’s announcement.
Pearl’s new contract runs through 2030 and is set to pay him an average of $6.275 million annually. The deal is set to make Pearl the third-highest paid coach in college basketball next season.
While Pearl’s work has been crucial in putting Auburn men’s basketball on the map, he made sure Saturday to give credit where he felt it was due.
“I thanked our players and I thanked our players' parents,” Pearl said. “There were several parents that I thanked that if it wasn't for them sending their sons to come play for us, we wouldn't be having this kind of a year. And then we wouldn't have this opportunity to stay like this.
“So we're grateful [and] blessed beyond what we deserve."