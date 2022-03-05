Watch now: Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne finally gets her perfect 10 in epic meet with Florida

“My teammates were already doing so well before me, so I’m just like: ‘Derrian, just do you,’” Gobourne said. “I mean, there was pressure, but I just wanted to go out there and be me.

“It finally happened.”

Florida also hit a 198.575 and the meet ended in a tie. The two teams pushed each other to an elite level. Utah later in the night matched the score elsewhere, meaning three teams are tied for the top single-meet score in the country this season, and Auburn is one of them.

Gobourne has been sensational in her career at Auburn, winning an individual national title on vault at the NCAA Championships in 2019. In recent seasons she’s been sensational on floor, though she’s missed the postseason each of the last two seasons as the postseason was canceled in 2020 as COVID-19 first hit the United States, then Auburn was forced out of the NCAA Regional round last spring due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

Gobourne got a 9.975 twice in 2021 and twice in 2022 before Friday’s perfect 10.