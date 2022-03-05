Watch now: Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne finally gets her perfect 10 in epic meet with Florida

‘The Queen’ finally has her size-10 crown.
Auburn senior Derrian Gobourne finally got the 10 she’s been chasing for so long in the most epic of circumstances Friday night — stepping up in a roaring Neville Arena like only she could to close out Auburn’s all-timer of a meet with Florida.
Gobourne got a perfect score on floor on the last routine of the last rotation, as the fans saluted her with a standing ovation on Senior Night.
Four times in her career, Gobourne has scored a 9.975 on floor, with the 10 just barely eluding her.
Not on Friday night.
Not on the most incredible night in Auburn gymnastics history.
Auburn destroyed the program record for highest score in a single meet, and with Suni Lee, Gobourne helped make history as Auburn recorded two perfect 10s in the same night for the first time ever.
Gobourne’s 10 on floor helped launch Auburn to a 198.575, the highest score any team has scored anywhere in the country so far this season and the fourth-highest score ever recorded in NCAA gymnastics.
“My teammates were already doing so well before me, so I’m just like: ‘Derrian, just do you,’” Gobourne said. “I mean, there was pressure, but I just wanted to go out there and be me.
“It finally happened.”
Florida also hit a 198.575 and the meet ended in a tie. The two teams pushed each other to an elite level. Utah later in the night matched the score elsewhere, meaning three teams are tied for the top single-meet score in the country this season, and Auburn is one of them.
Gobourne has been sensational in her career at Auburn, winning an individual national title on vault at the NCAA Championships in 2019. In recent seasons she’s been sensational on floor, though she’s missed the postseason each of the last two seasons as the postseason was canceled in 2020 as COVID-19 first hit the United States, then Auburn was forced out of the NCAA Regional round last spring due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
Gobourne got a 9.975 twice in 2021 and twice in 2022 before Friday’s perfect 10.
In college gymnastics, deductions are made in increments of 0.05. Every time Gobourne got a 9.975, that means she got a 10 from one judge but a 9.950 from the other judge.
Friday, there was no denying Gobourne by either judge: The senior, who in her signature pose fashions a crown above her head in a celebration fitting her nickname of ‘The Queen,’ finally has the perfect feather to put in that cap.
Auburn’s all-time 10 list is as follows:
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
- Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
- Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
- Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
- Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22
- Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22