Watch now: Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne named as one of six finalists for the Heisman of gymnastics

Auburn superstar senior Derrian Gobourne has been named one of six finalists for the AAI Award — the most prestigious award in college gymnastics.

The AAI Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding senior and is often described by schools and coaches across the country as the Heisman Trophy of college gymnastics.

Three of the six finalists are from the SEC. Gobourne is joined on the list by Florida’s Trinity Thomas and Alabama’s Lexi Graber.

Minnesota’s Ona Loper, Stanford’s Kyla Bryant and Michigan’s Natalie Wojcik round out the list.

College coaches will now vote for the award winner. The six finalists will be recognized and the winner announced at the NCAA Championships in April in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gobourne and Wojcik went head-to-head last Saturday in No. 6 Auburn’s meet with No. 3 Michigan. While the Tigers struggled as a team on the road, Gobourne shined by flying to a 9.925 on bars and scoring another rocking 9.950 on floor.

Gobourne won an individual NCAA championship on vault as a freshman in 2019, and threw her career as grown into a star on floor. She recorded a perfect 10 on floor in Auburn’s home finale March 4 against Florida. Her bars scores have been big in the last three meets; after falling short of a 9.9 for four straight meets, Gobourne has soared to a 9.9 in each of the last three meets, hitting a near-perfect 9.975 on bars at the Elevate the Stage meet in Huntsville on March 6.

Auburn competes next at the SEC Championship meet on Saturday in Birmingham. Auburn will compete in the night session and the meet will count as a regular-season road score for the Tigers in the National Qualifying Score rankings.

