Watch now: Auburn’s Neville Arena erupts for Suni Lee’s perfect 10 on beam

The newly christened Neville Arena almost lost a roof.
Auburn fans erupted in appreciation for Suni Lee’s perfect 10 on beam during the Tigers’ history-making meet with Florida on Friday.
Lee became the sole record-holder for most 10’s in Auburn gymnastics history.
It’s her third 10 of the season, and second on beam. She also scored a 10 on bars.
The moment Suni Lee got a perfect 10— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) March 5, 2022
Deafening in here pic.twitter.com/JpK6rCI7P0
Auburn’s all-time 10 list is as follows:
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
- Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
- Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
- Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
- Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22
ICYMI: Another PERFECT 10 for @sunisalee_ !!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/ywkrLF8hIs— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) March 5, 2022
