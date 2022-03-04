 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Auburn’s Neville Arena erupts for Suni Lee’s perfect 10 on beam
AU GYMNASTICS

  • Updated
suni 10 reaction.jpg

The Auburn gymnastics team swarms Suni Lee to celebrate after her perfect 10 on beam on Friday in Neville Arena.

 Justin Lee/

The newly christened Neville Arena almost lost a roof.

Auburn fans erupted in appreciation for Suni Lee’s perfect 10 on beam during the Tigers’ history-making meet with Florida on Friday.

Lee became the sole record-holder for most 10’s in Auburn gymnastics history.

It’s her third 10 of the season, and second on beam. She also scored a 10 on bars.

See the fans’ reaction here.

Auburn’s all-time 10 list is as follows:

  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
  • Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
  • Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
  • Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
  • Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22

See Lee’s perfectly scored routine here.

