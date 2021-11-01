Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee comes up clutch on Dancing With The Stars, advances to top eight

The show’s host Tyra Banks assured her illness was not COVID-19.

“You did so well, honey. In spite of not feeling well, you rocked the Paso Doble,” judge Bruno Tonioli said to Lee, calling out to her off screen.

Lee even returned to dance in a “relay” later in the episode alongside talk show host Amanda Klootz and actress Melora Hardin and earned a bonus point.

“I knew that if I didn’t come back out here, I’d be very disappointed with myself,” Lee said after the bonus round.

Lee’s performance was a clutch one. On the Oct. 25 episode, Lee faced elimination, placed in the bottom two with the judges forced to choose between her and Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The judges ultimately chose to save Lee and eliminate Moore, but the placement came as a wake-up call for Lee.

“Last week I was shocked when I was in the bottom two,” Lee said on Monday’s episode, during a pre-taped segment reviewing her week of practice.

“I’ve been in that situation before in gymnastics, where I have done everything that I could and it still wasn’t good enough,” Lee said to Farber. “I just doubt myself so much.”