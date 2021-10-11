Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee earns her first 9 out of 10, advances on Dancing With The Stars

Suni Lee put her most heroic foot forward Monday on Dancing With The Stars.

The Auburn gymnast danced the Salsa and impressed the judges again to open the fourth week of competition.

She’ll be dancing twice on the show this week. After the ‘Disney Heroes Night’ episode Monday, she’ll perform on ‘Disney Villains Night’ Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced to a song from the upcoming Disney movie Encanto, which releases in November.

The Olympic gold medalist used her athletic abilility again incorporating a front flip and a handstand into her performance.

The judges gave her dance a 33 out of 40. She earned her first 9 from judge Derek Hough, on the first night of the season that anyone’s earned a 9.

“I love seeing you open up more and more each week,” Hough said.

“It was a fiesta of a Salsa,” fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said.

Lee’s 33 out of 40 was good for the fourth-best score on Monday’s episode.