Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee earns her first 9 out of 10, advances on Dancing With The Stars
AU Gymnastics

Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee earns her first 9 out of 10, advances on Dancing With The Stars

  • Updated
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE

 Christopher Willard

Suni Lee put her most heroic foot forward Monday on Dancing With The Stars.

The Auburn gymnast danced the Salsa and impressed the judges again to open the fourth week of competition.

Watch her performance here.

She’ll be dancing twice on the show this week. After the ‘Disney Heroes Night’ episode Monday, she’ll perform on ‘Disney Villains Night’ Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced to a song from the upcoming Disney movie Encanto, which releases in November.

The Olympic gold medalist used her athletic abilility again incorporating a front flip and a handstand into her performance.

The judges gave her dance a 33 out of 40. She earned her first 9 from judge Derek Hough, on the first night of the season that anyone’s earned a 9.

“I love seeing you open up more and more each week,” Hough said.

“It was a fiesta of a Salsa,” fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said.

Lee’s 33 out of 40 was good for the fourth-best score on Monday’s episode.

The episode showed clips of Lee and Farber preparing for their performance during the week, and in their preparation the two are seen taking in an early showing of Encanto, which opens Nov. 24.

Lee said she related to the Disney magic in the movie, because: “When I found my gift, gymnastics, it was a magical moment for me.”

Their song from the movie was ‘Colombia, Mi Encanto,’ written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Broadway’s Hamilton.

Every pairing advanced to Tuesday’s episode.

On Tuesday’s ‘Villains’ episode, Lee and Farber will dance the Viennese Waltz to a song called ‘I Put a Spell on You’ inspired by the movie Hocus Pocus.

Fans can vote for Lee during the show every week on ABC.com or by texting ‘Suni’ to 21523 up to 10 times. Viewers have 10 votes that they can allocate to performers how they like, which includes the option of spending all their votes on one competitor.

