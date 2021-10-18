Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars

Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She was focused on gymnastics and always had practice.
But on Monday night the Auburn gymnastics freshman turned the Dancing With The Stars studio into a school dance, performing a favorite from ‘Grease.’
Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Charleston to the song ‘Born to Hand Jive,’ earning a 9 out of 10 from all four judges — and surviving elimination to advance past the halfway point of the show’s season.
Lee kicked her feet and swung her skirt in front of a stage fashioned with streamers and a punch bowl made to look like the school dance scene in ‘Grease,’ while the floor below had lines projected onto it like that of a high school basketball gym.
Lee is one of last 10 celebrities still competing on the show.
Monday’s episode showed glimpses into Lee’s practice with Farber during the week, and Lee was seen opening up on how she couldn’t really relate to the ‘Grease’ scene assigned to the pair.
“My high school experience I would say was very different,” Lee said. “For the majority of my life, I was homeschooled, and I didn’t have very many friends, because of gymnastics. I didn’t really go to any school dances because I always had practice.
“I love gymnastics with my whole heart, but I sacrificed my whole high school experience, so I feel like that made it a lot harder growing up and that’s part of the reason why I’m so shy.”
Monday, she came out of that shell playing the part of Grease’s take-charge character Cha-Cha, who separates the protagonists Danny and Sandy by stealing Danny away for a dance.
“I thought it was fantastic,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. “That’s like every dancer’s dream, when the hot dancer chick steals him away for a minute, right?”
Lee said after her dance: “I think it’s pretty cool, because I’m so shy, and so opposite of Cha-Cha. So it’s just crazy to be something that I’m not.”
Lee showed her athletic ability again during her routine, at one point flipping backwards with a boost from Farber.
“I absolutely loved it,” judge Derek Hough exclaimed.
“My biggest compliment about that dance: I smiled the whole way through,” judge Len Goodman said.
Fans can vote for Lee during the show every week on ABC.com or by texting ‘Suni’ to 21523 up to 10 times. Viewers have 10 votes that they can allocate to performers how they like, which includes the option of spending all their votes on one competitor.