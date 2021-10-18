Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars

Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She was focused on gymnastics and always had practice.

But on Monday night the Auburn gymnastics freshman turned the Dancing With The Stars studio into a school dance, performing a favorite from ‘Grease.’

Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Charleston to the song ‘Born to Hand Jive,’ earning a 9 out of 10 from all four judges — and surviving elimination to advance past the halfway point of the show’s season.

Lee kicked her feet and swung her skirt in front of a stage fashioned with streamers and a punch bowl made to look like the school dance scene in ‘Grease,’ while the floor below had lines projected onto it like that of a high school basketball gym.

Lee is one of last 10 celebrities still competing on the show.

Monday’s episode showed glimpses into Lee’s practice with Farber during the week, and Lee was seen opening up on how she couldn’t really relate to the ‘Grease’ scene assigned to the pair.