Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee makes No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. 1 play on ESPN’s popular Top 10 Plays on SportsCenter.
The show highlighted Lee’s bringing the stunning Nabieva skill to her collegiate bar routine. The Nabieva is a master-class skill which only a few athletes in the world can do, and Friday marked the first time anyone has ever competed the skill in NCAA gymnastics.
Yesterday’s No. 1 #SCTop10 play ➡️ @sunisalee_ making history!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/6W4F9w1kJx— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) February 27, 2022
Lee earned a near-perfect 9.975 for her routine as part of an eventful night for her and her Tiger teammates.
Auburn broke the program record for highest team score in a single meet, soaring to a 197.925 in a victory over Kentucky.
Lee scored another near-perfect 9.975 on floor during the meet, and nailed a perfect 10 on beam to become the first Auburn gymnast in 29 years to record more than one perfect 10 in her career.
Lee also scored a 9.825 on vault for her half-on front layout — another Elite-level skill that she brought to the college world for the first time ever. She debuted it at Georgia earlier this season, marking the first time that vault had ever been competed in the NCAA.
New name, image and likeness rules in the NCAA have allowed Lee to compete at Auburn after her rise to stardom in the Olympics, and she’s broken barriers bringing world-class skills to the college game.
Auburn meets Florida for an epic throwdown Friday in the Tigers’ last home meet of the season. Auburn stands No. 6 in the latest National Qualifying Score rankings and Florida stands No. 3.