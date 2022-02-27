Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee makes No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. 1 play on ESPN’s popular Top 10 Plays on SportsCenter.

The show highlighted Lee’s bringing the stunning Nabieva skill to her collegiate bar routine. The Nabieva is a master-class skill which only a few athletes in the world can do, and Friday marked the first time anyone has ever competed the skill in NCAA gymnastics.

Lee earned a near-perfect 9.975 for her routine as part of an eventful night for her and her Tiger teammates.

Auburn broke the program record for highest team score in a single meet, soaring to a 197.925 in a victory over Kentucky.

Lee scored another near-perfect 9.975 on floor during the meet, and nailed a perfect 10 on beam to become the first Auburn gymnast in 29 years to record more than one perfect 10 in her career.