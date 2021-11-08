Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee nails perfect score, advances to top six on Dancing With The Stars

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, Lee battled illness leading up to the live episode, and after seemingly giving all she could in her dance, she had to run off the stage to throw up while Farber faced the judges alone.

She returned to the stage later that night in a resilient showing to pick up bonus points with Farber. The two advanced to lay down a perfect score Monday.

“That was a rough week,” Lee said on the show’s pre-taped segment, showing a look-in at her rehearsals between episodes. “I’ll probably going to have to delete all my social media for this.”

When Farber asked her why, Lee explained that negative comments about her dancing on social media were getting to her. Farber pointed out that she’s out of her comfort zone, whereas in the gymnastics world, her talent has always shown through.

“Since I’m not the best at it, I feel like they’re right,” Lee said.

She concluded instead that she’s at peace with the hard work she’s putting in at rehearsals and she said that no one’s going to take the fun of being on the show away from her.

The doubters will have little room to pick at her after Monday anyway.