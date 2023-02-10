Suni Lee made magic again.

The Auburn fans made the moment even more special.

Lee scored a perfect 10 bars in Auburn’s top-10 showdown with LSU on Friday night, and the fans erupted in sold-out Neville Arena — making for a moment to remember for Auburn gymnastics.

It’s Lee’s second straight 10 on bars in two straight meets, but this one was made even better for Lee as she celebrated with the home fans in a packed Neville Arena.

The roar was deafening when the judges revealed their scores. Watch the reaction here.

The eruption in Auburn for Suni Lee's perfect 10 on bars:



🔗 Updated all-time 10 list: https://t.co/8nSiR8b0yv pic.twitter.com/6dh1eQm9O9 — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) February 11, 2023

The following is the updated 10 list in Auburn gymnastics history:

Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93

Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93

Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00

Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02

Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04

Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22

Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22

Suni Lee, Bars, 3/19/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 4/2/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 1/7/23

Suni Lee, Bars, 2/3/23

Suni Lee, Beam, 2/3/23

Suni Lee, Bars, 2/10/23