Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee survives double elimination on Dancing With The Stars

Suni Lee cast a spell on the judges with her Hocus Pocus-inspired performance, and survived a treacherous double-elimination night on Tuesday on Dancing With The Stars.

The Auburn freshman gymnast earned her best score on the show so far, picked up a 9 out of 10 from three of the show’s four judges on her way to a 35 out of 40.

She advanced as one of the 11 remaining celebrities on the show. Four have been eliminated.

On ‘Disney Villains Night,’ Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Viennese Waltz to the song ‘I Put A Spell On You’ inspired by the movie Hocus Pocus.

Lee donned a bright orange wig made famous by one of the movie’s main characters.

During the episode, Lee was seen rehearsing during the week, and she said she was excited to draw the Hocus Pocus theme because she and her sister Cheyenne watch the movie every year around Halloween.

“I think the dance is going to be really good because the movie is about sisters,” Lee said.

The episode showed Lee and Farber on a video call with Cheyenne, who said Lee’s been making her proud every week on the show.