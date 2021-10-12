Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee survives double elimination on Dancing With The Stars

Suni Lee cast a spell on the judges with her Hocus Pocus-inspired performance, and survived a treacherous double-elimination night on Tuesday on Dancing With The Stars.
The Auburn freshman gymnast earned her best score on the show so far, picked up a 9 out of 10 from three of the show’s four judges on her way to a 35 out of 40.
She advanced as one of the 11 remaining celebrities on the show. Four have been eliminated.
On ‘Disney Villains Night,’ Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Viennese Waltz to the song ‘I Put A Spell On You’ inspired by the movie Hocus Pocus.
Lee donned a bright orange wig made famous by one of the movie’s main characters.
During the episode, Lee was seen rehearsing during the week, and she said she was excited to draw the Hocus Pocus theme because she and her sister Cheyenne watch the movie every year around Halloween.
“I think the dance is going to be really good because the movie is about sisters,” Lee said.
The episode showed Lee and Farber on a video call with Cheyenne, who said Lee’s been making her proud every week on the show.
“Just having her say that to me means a lot,” Lee said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere without her. So it means the world.”
Lee on Monday danced the Salsa to a song from the upcoming movie Encanto on ‘Disney Heroes Night.’ She earned her first 9 ever on the show Monday, but on Tuesday upped her score by earning three of them.
“Bewitching, my darling,” judge Bruno Tonioli exclaimed.
Lee and her partner avoided the bottom grouping for another week and advanced. The show combines the judges’ scores with fan voting to find a bottom grouping each week, with the judges deciding who out of the group they’ll choose to save and who they’ll eliminate.
There were two eliminations Tuesday instead of the usual one.
Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green was eliminated as was The Bachelor participant Matt James. Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta was saved by the judges.
Fans can vote for Lee during the show every week on ABC.com or by texting ‘Suni’ to 21523 up to 10 times. Viewers have 10 votes that they can allocate to performers how they like, which includes the option of spending all their votes on one competitor.