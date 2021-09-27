Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee survives first elimination, advances on Dancing With The Stars

Auburn gymnast Suni Lee impressed again with her second performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars.

She survived the first elimination episode and advanced to next week.

Lee and her professional partner danced the Cha Cha on Monday and picked up a score of 28 from the show’s judges, giving her one of the night’s top scores again.

Over the first two weeks, she and her partner stand fourth on the judges’ leaderboard.

Eliminations began with Monday’s episode. Martin Kove and Christine Chiu were the celebrities placed in Monday’s bottom two, and Kove was the celebrity eliminated.

The show airs every week at 7 p.m. Central on ABC and pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, with fan voting helping to decide who advances each week. Monday, the judges’ scores combined with fan voting in finding the bottom two, and then the judges decided which of the bottom two to eliminate and which to save.

On Monday, Lee and her partner Sasha Farber danced to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.