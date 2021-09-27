Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee survives first elimination, advances on Dancing With The Stars

Auburn gymnast Suni Lee impressed again with her second performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
She survived the first elimination episode and advanced to next week.
Lee and her professional partner danced the Cha Cha on Monday and picked up a score of 28 from the show’s judges, giving her one of the night’s top scores again.
Over the first two weeks, she and her partner stand fourth on the judges’ leaderboard.
Eliminations began with Monday’s episode. Martin Kove and Christine Chiu were the celebrities placed in Monday’s bottom two, and Kove was the celebrity eliminated.
The show airs every week at 7 p.m. Central on ABC and pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, with fan voting helping to decide who advances each week. Monday, the judges’ scores combined with fan voting in finding the bottom two, and then the judges decided which of the bottom two to eliminate and which to save.
On Monday, Lee and her partner Sasha Farber danced to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
The show offered a look at practice with Lee and Farber during the week as they prepared for their second performance. Lee was seen in tears at one point during practice explaining that, being an athlete and a competitor, she finds it difficult to open up emotionally in dance practice possibly because she is always focused and serious when on the gymnastics floor.
“I guess gymnastics basically made me that way. You can’t smile at practice or open up to other people, because it shows you’re weak,” she said during the taped segment. Lee still loves the competition of gymnastics, but has in the past talked about the importance of finding a healthy balance between that competitive fire and having fun.
Monday, she found some of that balance and used her athletic ability from the gym in her routine on the dance floor.
“Can we just talk about that flip by the way?” judge Derek Hough exclaimed.
At the start of her performance Monday, Lee used an Olympic gold medal as a prop and dropped it on the judges’ table on the way to the dance floor.
Lee is a freshman with the Auburn gymnastics team, set to debut with the Tigers in January. She is enrolled in online Auburn classes this semester and is taking them out in Los Angeles while competing on the show.
Next week, Lee and her fellow stars will dance on a Britney Spears’ themed night of competition.
Fans can vote for Lee during the show every week on ABC.com or by texting ‘Suni’ to 21523 up to 10 times. Viewers have 10 votes that they can allocate to performers how they like, which includes the option of spending all their votes on one competitor.