Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee survives scare of elimination on Halloween episode, advances on Dancing With The Stars
AU Gymnastics

Watch now: Auburn's Suni Lee survives scare of elimination on Halloween episode, advances on Dancing With The Stars

Suni Lee survived the fright of elimination on Monday’s Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With The Stars, and advanced to dance again for another week on the show.

Lee was among the bottom two on Monday for the first time this season but was saved by the show’s judges.

The Auburn freshman gymnast is among the nine celebrities still competing on the show.

Watch Lee’s performance here.

Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Tango to “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran in costumes inspired by ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

The pair earned a 36 out of 40 for the judges, tied for the fifth-best score of the night.

Lee wore a flowing red dress and dazzled in a routine which sent her sliding across the floor at one point and stepping the length of it with Farber in another.

Lee was threatened with elimination for the first time at the end of Monday’s episode, placed in the bottom two after the show combined the judges’ scores with fan voting. She was considered for elimination along with Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but the judges voted to eliminate Moore and her partner and save Lee and Farber.

“I love you both because you both have worked so hard and listened to us with great dignity, with great beauty — applied all the comments,” judge Bruno Tonioli deliberated before offering the final vote. “It’s very hard but I have to choose Suni and Sasha.”

Lee’s club coach Jess Graba was seen in the crowd watching the show live. His twin brother Jeff Graba is the Auburn gymnastics coach and Lee’s new college coach.

During the show’s look-in at rehearsals during the week, Lee and Farber took turns trying to scare each other as part of the Halloween-themed episode.

Lee said she was excited to perform a routine themed after Vampire Diaries, a show she said she loves and has watched through several times. The show is about two brothers, and she said it’s fitting because her professional partner Farber has been like a big brother to her during her time on the show.

“He’s absolutely amazing and I wouldn’t want any other partner,” Lee said.

After her dance, the show aired a shoutout to Lee from Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.

“Oh my gosh,” she exclaimed.

