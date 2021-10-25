Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee survives scare of elimination on Halloween episode, advances on Dancing With The Stars

“I love you both because you both have worked so hard and listened to us with great dignity, with great beauty — applied all the comments,” judge Bruno Tonioli deliberated before offering the final vote. “It’s very hard but I have to choose Suni and Sasha.”
Lee’s club coach Jess Graba was seen in the crowd watching the show live. His twin brother Jeff Graba is the Auburn gymnastics coach and Lee’s new college coach.
During the show’s look-in at rehearsals during the week, Lee and Farber took turns trying to scare each other as part of the Halloween-themed episode.
Lee said she was excited to perform a routine themed after Vampire Diaries, a show she said she loves and has watched through several times. The show is about two brothers, and she said it’s fitting because her professional partner Farber has been like a big brother to her during her time on the show.
“He’s absolutely amazing and I wouldn’t want any other partner,” Lee said.
After her dance, the show aired a shoutout to Lee from Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.
“Oh my gosh,” she exclaimed.
PHOTOS: Auburn's Suni Lee on Dancing With The Stars
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Grease Night" - This week on "Dancing with the Stars," "Grease is the word" as the 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on performances inspired by "Grease" live on MONDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Grease Night" - This week on "Dancing with the Stars," "Grease is the word" as the 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on performances inspired by "Grease" live on MONDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Grease Night" - This week on "Dancing with the Stars," "Grease is the word" as the 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on performances inspired by "Grease" live on MONDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Grease Night" - This week on "Dancing with the Stars," "Grease is the word" as the 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on performances inspired by "Grease" live on MONDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Grease Night" - This week on "Dancing with the Stars," "Grease is the word" as the 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on performances inspired by "Grease" live on MONDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) OLIVIA JADE, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY, SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE, WITNEY CARSON, THE MIZ
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Britney Night" - The 14 celebrity and pro-dancer couples emerge "Stronger" than ever as they return to the ballroom for "Britney Night" where they will dance "Till the World Ends," live on MONDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Christopher Willard
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “First Elimination” – The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Season 30 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Season 30 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Season 30 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Season 30 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Season 30 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. (ABC/Maarten de Boer)
Maarten de Boer
DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Suni Lee. (ABC/Maarten de Boer)
Maarten de Boer
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Season 30 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER
Eric McCandless
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Season 30 Premiere” – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for another star-studded season with a new, notable and energetic cast of 15 celebrities who are ready to bring their sparkle and shimmy to the ballroom. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE
Eric McCandless
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!