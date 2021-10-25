Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee survives scare of elimination on Halloween episode, advances on Dancing With The Stars

Suni Lee survived the fright of elimination on Monday’s Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With The Stars, and advanced to dance again for another week on the show.

Lee was among the bottom two on Monday for the first time this season but was saved by the show’s judges.

The Auburn freshman gymnast is among the nine celebrities still competing on the show.

Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Tango to “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran in costumes inspired by ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

The pair earned a 36 out of 40 for the judges, tied for the fifth-best score of the night.

Lee wore a flowing red dress and dazzled in a routine which sent her sliding across the floor at one point and stepping the length of it with Farber in another.