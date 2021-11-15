Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee takes her final bow on Dancing With The Stars, eliminated in semifinals episode

The judges all season have told Lee to loosen up and brighten up. In her last performance, she chose to let out expressions from the difficulty she’s faced.

“My life literally changed overnight at the Olympics and I still have not figured out a way to cope with it,” Lee said on the show. “I can’t even go outside without people knowing my name. And, you know, all that pressure — it’s been hard for me.”

Lee is now headed to Auburn.

She will compete for the Tigers in the upcoming gymnastics season opening Jan. 7, 2022. She is enrolled at Auburn and has been taking online classes this semester so she could compete on the show in Los Angeles. She plans to be back in Auburn for the Iron Bowl.

“Coming on Dancing With The Stars has really helped me just to learn to love myself, I guess, throughout the whole process,” Lee said on the show, as the episode took a look at her rehearsals this past week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farber said he wanted the contemporary dance to express feelings that come with the sacrifices that Lee has made to become who she’s become.

They danced to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles.

Judge Len Goodman exclaimed: “It was dramatic. It was passionate. You danced it with feeling.”