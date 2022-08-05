Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game

With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis.

Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd.

“Such an honor getting to throw out the first pitch,” Lee posted to Twitter.

Lee is originally from St. Paul, Minn.

Her appearance at the Twins game comes just more than a year after she won the Olympic gold medal in the individual all-around in the Tokyo Olympics.

This past spring, she helped push Auburn gymnastics to its best season ever, setting school records on the way to a Final Four appearance at the NCAA Gymnastics national final.