Watch now: Auburn still making tight ends a priority on offense

The talk throughout the offseason prior to Chad Morris’ first year as Auburn’s offensive coordinator involved the Tigers’ tight ends getting more involved. While the numbers aren’t eye-popping so far, there’s plenty of evidence that the position group is playing a bigger role in 2020.
The Auburn tight ends’ receiving numbers don’t jump off the charts, but they’ve already taken a step past the production of the past few Tigers teams. After the fifth game of the season against Ole Miss, the tight ends had already surpassed the unit’s reception and receiving yard totals from all 13 games in 2019. With six games now in the books, Auburn tight ends have seven receptions for 54 yards and are looking for even more.
Even with the uptick in production, Morris acknowledged that the tight ends still have more to contribute.
“Everywhere I've ever been, we've really always had our tight ends always involved in the passing game. We just — we weren't getting there early on in the year, so it's been a huge focal point for us,” Morris said last Thursday. “We had to get the guys involved for us to continue to grow and do what we wanted to do offensively. I think we're able to see that over the last week, and it's been a big plus for us … I continue to expect those guys to continue to grow and be more and more a part of what we're trying to do.”
The star among Auburn’s tight ends this season has been true freshman J.J. Pegues, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder who has shown himself to be deceptively athletic and willing to do whatever for the Tigers. Pegues turned heads early in the season by lining up behind center in the Wildcat formation, but since then he’s come through with crucial blocks — such as his devastating hit on Ole Miss’ Daylen Gill — and has shown himself to be a consistent pass-catcher. He proved as much against Ole Miss, as he set new career highs with his three receptions for 29 yards in the 48-11 victory.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has repeatedly said Pegues’ role in the offense was destined to grow. The freshman’s showing against LSU showed why that would likely be the case, after which Malzahn again hinted that No. 89 might be getting the ball more often.
“If you can get his shoulders square, you know, it's tough for secondary guys to really tackle him. He plays with great physicality,” Malzahn said. “He's a guy that we talked about the last couple weeks that he'd probably get the ball a little bit more. Now you see that, and I thought that was a good game to get it started.”
Morris returned to his point on the tight ends being so important in the passing game later on, saying that their involvement opens up even more options for quarterback Bo Nix. While that part of their game is something the offensive coordinator wants to see grow, he did praise the group for their play in the Tigers’ run game.
Morris credited Auburn’s tight ends for the role they’ve played in setting up blocks for an Auburn offense that has cleared 200 rushing yards in four straight games. He praised redshirt freshman Luke Deal for his growth and development in that area, adding that Pegues and junior John Samuel Shenker have really stood out in that area of their game.
“Having that combination and being able to push the people and move guys has been very, very good for us,” Morris said.
The good news for the Tigers is they’ll have another option at tight end for the team’s stretch run.
Brandon Frazier, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound true freshman, missed Auburn’s first six games due to injury but returned to practice last week. While it’s unknown how quickly Frazier can hit the ground running, his potential emergence could be what helps Auburn’s tight ends finally establish themselves as a consistent part of the passing game.
“He adds his own skill set, and others have their own skill set. The more pieces that we have with different skill sets, it gives coach Morris an opportunity to do different things with them,” Auburn tight ends coach Larry Porter said. “Brandon is a big, tall man, great hands, really good route runner. He’s growing and he’s growing in the area of blocking, so he’s starting to come together as a complete tight end.
“You go through that maturing process — the improving process as a freshman — and sometimes it can be difficult. I think he’s handled it extremely well, and we’re looking forward to him showing more as we go through the final stretch of the season.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!