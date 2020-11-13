Watch now: Auburn still making tight ends a priority on offense

The talk throughout the offseason prior to Chad Morris’ first year as Auburn’s offensive coordinator involved the Tigers’ tight ends getting more involved. While the numbers aren’t eye-popping so far, there’s plenty of evidence that the position group is playing a bigger role in 2020.

The Auburn tight ends’ receiving numbers don’t jump off the charts, but they’ve already taken a step past the production of the past few Tigers teams. After the fifth game of the season against Ole Miss, the tight ends had already surpassed the unit’s reception and receiving yard totals from all 13 games in 2019. With six games now in the books, Auburn tight ends have seven receptions for 54 yards and are looking for even more.

Even with the uptick in production, Morris acknowledged that the tight ends still have more to contribute.

“Everywhere I've ever been, we've really always had our tight ends always involved in the passing game. We just — we weren't getting there early on in the year, so it's been a huge focal point for us,” Morris said last Thursday. “We had to get the guys involved for us to continue to grow and do what we wanted to do offensively. I think we're able to see that over the last week, and it's been a big plus for us … I continue to expect those guys to continue to grow and be more and more a part of what we're trying to do.”