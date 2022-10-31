 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU FOOTBALL

Watch now: Auburn students react to the firing of Bryan Harsin, say who they want next

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn Fans at the Mercer Game

Fans anticipate kickoff from the student section. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Students at Auburn react to the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin

Lane Kiffin was a popular pick for Auburn students on the campus concourse Monday.

News broke that Auburn fired Bryan Harsin was fired just before noon on Monday, while classes were in full force at Auburn.

Buzz picked up on campus as the news spread and conjecture began about the future of Auburn football.

Hear from some students in a video here.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert