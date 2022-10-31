ANSLEY FRANCO
Students at Auburn react to the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin
ADAM SPARKS /
Lane Kiffin was a popular pick for Auburn students on the campus concourse Monday.
News broke that Auburn fired Bryan Harsin was fired just before noon on Monday, while classes were in full force at Auburn.
Buzz picked up on campus as the news spread and conjecture began about the future of Auburn football.
PHOTOS: 22 Auburn football head coaching candidates
Houston associate head coach/defensive coordinator Doug Belk
The Valdosta, Georgia, native cut his teeth for three years at Valdosta State before spending one season as a graduate assistant at Alabama. Since then, he’s been Dana Holgerson’s right-hand man at West Virginia and Houston.
Justin Rex, The Associated Press
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell
Chadwell’s name spring-boarded into coaching carousel conversations two years ago when his Chanticleers went 11-1 and finished the season ranked top 15 nationally. His program hasn’t let off the gas since. They went 11-2 in 2021, and their currently 7-1 this season.
Nell Redmond, The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen
Coen not only has SEC ties, but he’s part of a Sean McVay coaching tree that’s birthed four NFL head coaches in five years. He became Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021 before returning to the Rams as their OC this season.
Mark J. Terrill, The Associated Press
Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis
Gattis won the Broyles Award as the top assistant in the country at Michigan last season before joining Mario Cristobal's Miami staff. The 38-year-old's next head coaching job will be his first, though he's loaded with coordinator experience.
Carlos Osorio, The Associated Press
Tennessee offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh
At 38, Golesh's coaching career began before he was even 20 years old. He was a student/graduate assistant at Ohio State, Northern Illinois and Oklahoma State before bigger roles at Toledo, Illinois and Iowa State, leading to his first coordinator job at UCF in 2020.
Wade Payne, The Associated Press
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes
Much like Gattis, Grimes will be one of the hottest coordinators mentioned in any head coaching search going into the 2023 season. He was also Auburn's offensive line coach during its national title run in 2010.
Todd Van Emst/
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy
Gundy has taken the Cowboys to unprecedented heights since becoming the head man in 2005. But his name’s been to Auburn before, both when the Tigers had a vacancy in 2020, and also after they parted ways with Gene Chizik in 2012.
Charlie Neibergall, The Associated Press
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
A move east would pit Kiffin against his former boss Nick Saban in one of the biggest rivalries in college football. Would that be enough to bring him over from Oxford?
Rogelio V. Solis, The Associated Press
Alabama co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly
At 57, Kelly has never held a head coaching job. He’s been in the FBS ranks since 2006, but he’s coached high school football at Central (Tuscaloosa) and Eufaula, was a graduate assistant at Auburn in 1993, and he was Pat Nix’s defensive coordinator at Henderson State in 1999.
Vasha Hunt, The Associated Press
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
With Auburn reportedly poaching John Cohen for its permanent athletics director role, surely Leach’s name would have to come up as Auburn’s next permanent football coach. Cohen hired him to the role at MSU, and in three years, Leach’s Bulldogs are an even .500 at 16-16.
Vasha Hunt, The Associated Press
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee
Not only is Lashlee a young head coach, he's spent a combined six years on Auburn's coaching staff, first as a graduate assistant (2009-10) and then as its offensive coordinator (2013-16).
Gareth Patterson
Oklahoma offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby
Lebby has been a coordinator since 2017, overseeing offenses at Central Florida and Ole Miss before returning to his alma mater in 2022, and he oversaw offensive recruiting for two years at Baylor.
Sue Ogrocki, The Associated Press
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold
Leipold has no SEC ties, but he's won everywhere, and now he has KU ranked for the first time since Barack Obama was in office. Could that be enough for Auburn to get in touch?
Ron Jenkins, The Associated Press
Georgia run game coordinator and running backs coach Dell McGee
The AU alumnus has spent the past six years in Athens, where he’s overseen the running backs and spent a couple years as assistant head coach.
Brett Davis, The Associated Press
Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken
Monken is loaded with coordinator experience at the FBS and NFL levels, but the head coaching sample size is incredibly small. He spent three years helming Southern Miss, orchestrating a turnaround that saw the Golden Eagles go from 1-11 to 9-5.
Rogelio V. Solis, The Associated Press
Georgia co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Will Muschamp
The man now helming Georgia defense has plenty of familiarity with Auburn having been on three different AU staffs. He's also held two different SEC head coach positions.
Phelan M. Ebenhack, The Associated
Alabama offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien
It’s likely O’Brien will be a head coach again, and there are few out there with as much experience as he has. The only question that remains is whether he'd head to the NFL or return to college.
Vasha Hunt, The Associated Press
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule
The NFL experiment failed miserably for Rhule, but many see his two head coaching stints in college as success. He took Temple from a 2-10 finish to 10-3 in four seasons, and he flipped Baylor from 1-11 to 11-3 in three years.
Jacob Kupferman, The Associated Press
Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson
Prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa, Robinson was defensive backs coach at Miami, defensive coordinator at South Carolina, and had coached defensive backs at Florida, Texas Tech, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and Auburn.
Sean Rayford, The Associated Press
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Coach Prime's recruiting prowess has stood out at FCS Jackson State, making him an enticing competitor on the recruiting trail against the Georgias and Alabamas of the SEC.
Rogelio V. Solis, The Associated Press
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops
Stoops has elevated the Kentucky football program within the SEC, enough for Auburn to very logically give him a call.
Butch Dill, The Associated Press
Central Florida defensive coordinator Travis Williams
An Auburn alumnus with a decade of experience on AU's coaching staff, Williams makes sense in a lot of ways. He'd be a first-time head coach at Auburn, but he's got familiarity not only with the school, but with some of its current players.
Todd Van Emst/
