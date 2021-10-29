 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Auburn to wear orange facemasks in Halloween weekend game against Ole Miss
0 Comments
top story
AU FOOTBALL

Watch now: Auburn to wear orange facemasks in Halloween weekend game against Ole Miss

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn orange facemask

Auburn's orange facemasks seen in a video published Friday on social media.

 Auburn Athletics

Auburn football is bringing back a classic look after nearly 40 years.

The team announced Friday it will be wearing orange facemasks for the first time since 1983 on Saturday when the Tigers take on Ole Miss in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Fans are also encouraged to wear orange for the game.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn unveiled the new alternate look in a promotional video published on social media on Friday afternoon.

It’s the second time Auburn’s used a uniform tweak in the first season under new coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn wore white facemasks in the team’s game at Penn State in September, fitting the theme of Penn State’s White Out game.

Auburn has worn navy facemasks primarily since 1984. Auburn wore grey facemasks in 2007 in a game against Vanderbilt recognizing the 50th anniversary of the 1957 national championship game, and the team wore grey facemasks in the 2020 Outback Bowl as part of a tribute helmet honoring Pat Sullivan.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert