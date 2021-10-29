Watch now: Auburn to wear orange facemasks in Halloween weekend game against Ole Miss

Auburn football is bringing back a classic look after nearly 40 years.

The team announced Friday it will be wearing orange facemasks for the first time since 1983 on Saturday when the Tigers take on Ole Miss in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Fans are also encouraged to wear orange for the game.

Auburn unveiled the new alternate look in a promotional video published on social media on Friday afternoon.

It’s the second time Auburn’s used a uniform tweak in the first season under new coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn wore white facemasks in the team’s game at Penn State in September, fitting the theme of Penn State’s White Out game.

Auburn has worn navy facemasks primarily since 1984. Auburn wore grey facemasks in 2007 in a game against Vanderbilt recognizing the 50th anniversary of the 1957 national championship game, and the team wore grey facemasks in the 2020 Outback Bowl as part of a tribute helmet honoring Pat Sullivan.

