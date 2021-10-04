Watch now: Auburn University featured as Suni Lee advances on Dancing With The Stars

Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.
Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Foxtrot to the Britney Spears song “I’m A Slave 4 U.”
The pair got a seven out of 10 from each of the show’s three judges. Lee survived elimination and advanced to next week.
Auburn was featured heavily during the pre-taped segment before her dance, as she explained how she’s balancing school with her participation on the show.
“This experience has been honestly really crazy because I go to school at Auburn University. I’m doing school, Dancing With The Stars and gymnastics,” Lee said. “Even with my schedule being that crazy, I’m still finding a way to have fun with everything that I do.
“Even though my life is crazy right now, I am determined to make Dancing With The Stars work for that Mirrorball Trophy.”
Lee is taking online Auburn classes out in Los Angeles and is keeping in gym shape at the West Coast Elite Gymnastics facility nearby. She posted a photo with Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba and her club coach, his twin brother Jess Graba, on Sept. 22. They entered the fall with a plan in place for Jeff Graba to visit and check in on her gymnastics training in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, she’s practicing every week for her performances live on Dancing With The Stars.
“Wait, we’re not going to have a snake on stage, right?” she asked Farber at practice this week, alluding to the famous Spears music video.
Instead, Lee wore a green dress with a reptilian flare during her routine, which saw her use her athletic ability on a handstand at one point.
Monday’s episode featured Spears songs for every routine for every celebrity, in a tribute to the pop star who is locked in a legal battle playing out in the public eye.
The judges’ scores and fan voting placed Christine Chiu from Bling Empire and Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The judges elected to save Moore and eliminate Chiu.
Fans can vote for Lee during the show every week on ABC.com or by texting ‘Suni’ to 21523 up to 10 times. Viewers have 10 votes that they can allocate to performers how they like, which includes the option of spending all their votes on one competitor.