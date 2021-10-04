Watch now: Auburn University featured as Suni Lee advances on Dancing With The Stars

Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.

Lee and her professional partner Sasha Farber danced the Foxtrot to the Britney Spears song “I’m A Slave 4 U.”

The pair got a seven out of 10 from each of the show’s three judges. Lee survived elimination and advanced to next week.

Auburn was featured heavily during the pre-taped segment before her dance, as she explained how she’s balancing school with her participation on the show.

“This experience has been honestly really crazy because I go to school at Auburn University. I’m doing school, Dancing With The Stars and gymnastics,” Lee said. “Even with my schedule being that crazy, I’m still finding a way to have fun with everything that I do.

“Even though my life is crazy right now, I am determined to make Dancing With The Stars work for that Mirrorball Trophy.”