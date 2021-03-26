Watch now: Auburn's open practice makes waves on the recruiting trail

Be the first to know
"It’s cool just to kind of feel a small piece of the atmosphere, you know? It was pretty loud, and there wasn’t even that many people."
Auburn football held its first open spring practice since 2007 earlier today Here are the major takeaways and observations from Saturday's session.
Auburn’s bizzaro season couldn’t have led the team anywhere else. The Tigers are going to Tuscaloosa.
Auburn guard Jamal Johnson announced Wednesday he is transferring to UAB, where he’ll play for former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy. Johnson entered the transfer portal last week.
Last season, Auburn center Nick Brahms was the lone returning starter on an offensive line that struggled at times. Now, Brahms is back and so is every starting lineman from 2020.
Mike Bobo is mostly known for his time playing and coaching at Georgia, but he has plenty of ties to Auburn football and is now taking on the task of guiding the Tigers' offense.
Auburn composed itself on floor and managed to bump up its NQS at the SEC Championship meet on Saturday in Huntsville.
Auburn returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Thursday for their sixth practice of the spring season. Media members were allowed to watch roughly 40 minutes of the Tigers’ practice.
Auburn alum Jared Harper was named first-team All-G League on Tuesday, recognized as one of the five best players on the NBA’s developmental circuit.
"I'm just going to say it, it's going to be something crazy this year. I really like it a lot, man. The opportunity for us to make a lot of plays is going to be there."
