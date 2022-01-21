Watch now: Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team pass out pizza to the students in line overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game

The Auburn students braving the cold as they camp out for the Auburn-Kentucky game received a warm surprise Friday night from Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team.
Jabari Smith, Devan Cambridge and more players from the men's basketball team joined Pearl in passing out pizza for the players Friday night. Dozens of tents popped up Friday on the greens outside the student section of Auburn Arena as hundreds of students waited in line for Saturday's big game.
No. 2 Auburn hosts No. 12 Kentucky Saturday at noon in the first top-12 game in Auburn Arena history.
The King of Pearlville addresses his people! #WarEagle | #FearTheJungle pic.twitter.com/wTp0ScbG2Y— Auburn Jungle 🦚 (@AUJungle) January 21, 2022
Jabari Smith and the Auburn men's basketball team passing out pizza to the students camping overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/WjRlJ0N7jf— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) January 21, 2022
