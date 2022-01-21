 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team pass out pizza to the students in line overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Watch now: Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team pass out pizza to the students in line overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game

  • Updated
Screenshot_20220121-175231_Video Player.jpg

Jabari Smith, right, helps pass out pizza to students on Friday night outside Auburn Arena.

 Justin Lee/

The Auburn students braving the cold as they camp out for the Auburn-Kentucky game received a warm surprise Friday night from Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team.

Jabari Smith, Devan Cambridge and more players from the men's basketball team joined Pearl in passing out pizza for the players Friday night. Dozens of tents popped up Friday on the greens outside the student section of Auburn Arena as hundreds of students waited in line for Saturday's big game.

No. 2 Auburn hosts No. 12 Kentucky Saturday at noon in the first top-12 game in Auburn Arena history.

Watch Pearl and the players pass out pizza to the students here.

