Watch now: Bruce Pearl announces Tipoff at Toomer’s is back
Auburn guard J’Von McCormick dunks the ball over Aubie during Tipoff at Toomer’s in downtown Auburn on Oct. 17, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski/

Tipoff at Toomer’s is back.

The Auburn men’s basketball will showcase its skills again in downtown Auburn on Oct. 7.

The event, which began in 2019, transforms the intersection of College and Magnolia into a basketball court, and serves as a sneak peak for fans in the preseason for the men and women’s basketball teams.

Watch Auburn men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl announce the return of the event here.

The teams are introduced to the fans and go through various skills challenges. Tipoff at Toomer’s has only run once in 2019. It was planned for 2018 but didn’t happen due to weather, and in 2020 it wasn’t held as COVID-19 spread across the country.

It’ll be the second Tipoff at Toomer’s for Pearl and the first for new Auburn women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris.

