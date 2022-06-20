Watch now: Bruce Pearl cheers on Auburn baseball at the College World Series

Butch Thompson wasn’t Auburn’s only coach in Omaha on Monday who knew a thing or two about the postseason.

Men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl was there in orange and blue cheering on the baseball Tigers at the College World Series.

He joined Andy Burcham on Auburn’s radio broadcast at one point, and could be seen in a video leading cheers in the stands at Charles Schwab Stadium.

“Here we go Auburn, here we go!”

Pearl also posted a photo after the game with first baseman Sonny DiChiara and DiChiara’s father.

Auburn beat Stanford 6-2 on Monday in an elimination game to survive to play again Tuesday.

Pearl also made the trip to Omaha in 2019, shortly after his own team’s run to the Final Four in men’s basketball.

Pearl’s Tigers won the SEC’s regular-season championship this past season.

