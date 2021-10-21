Watch now: Charles Barkley tells the story of when he and Bo Jackson stole pizzas at Auburn

Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend.

Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.

In a web feature produced by the NBA Retired Players Association, Barkley told the story of how he, Bo Jackson and more basketball and football players at Auburn stole pizzas during their time together on the Plains in the early 1980’s.

Barkley said he would order pizza delivered to the dorms on campus, and when the delivery person was delivering the order to the room, other basketball and football players would sneak out to the delivery person’s car while they were at the door and steal a few more pizzas out of it.

“We would order some pizzas, me and Bo Jackson, and then the rest of the guys would go down to steal a couple pizzas out of the car,” Barkley laughed. “That’s actually the urban legend.”

Barkley told the story on a web short released Thursday by the NBARPA, complete with drawings and animations produced by the sports marketing group HEARTLENT Group.