Watch now: Danjel Purifoy sinks game-winner, Auburn alumni earn first win at TBT

Danjel Purifoy sank the game-winning 3-pointer, sending his teammates into celebration, and War Ready earned its first win at The Basketball Tournament on Sunday in West Virginia.

The band of Auburn alumni beat a team led by Wofford College alumni called WoCo Showtime, 70-67. The teams were tied 67-67 in the late stages with the first team to 70 set to win. Tim Quarterman took the ball up court, dribbled left, then dished the ball across the key to Purifoy on the elbow. The hero from Auburn’s Final Four team in 2019 drained the shot and War Ready moved on to the second round.

Former Auburn player TJ Dunans led War Ready with 12 points. Purifoy and Quarterman both scored 11. Former Auburn guard Tez Robertson scored another 10 points. The team was coached by former Auburn star Frankie Sullivan and its roster is made up mostly of former Auburn players, with some others mixed in like Quarterman, who played at LSU.

Malik Dunbar missed the game dealing with a family matter, while Bryce Brown missed the game questionable with back spasms. Still, War Ready pressed on and earned its first win.

War Ready advances to rematch with The Bucketneers, a team made of East Tennessee State Buccaneers alumni who bounced War Ready from TBT last summer.

TBT is an annual winner-take-all tournament offering a $1 million prize to the team that survives the double-elimination bracket. Alumni groups have been popular in the field since the inception. Sunday’s win marked a milestone moment for War Ready, and the culmination of a few years of fundraising and organization efforts by core players like LaRon Smith and general manager Matt Moschella.