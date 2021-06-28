 Skip to main content
Watch now: Every routine by Auburn Olympian Sunisa Lee at Day 2 of the U.S. Team Trials
AU Gymnastics

Watch now: Every routine by Auburn Olympian Sunisa Lee at Day 2 of the U.S. Team Trials

  • Updated
US Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Members of the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastic Team, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum (L-R) are announced after the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Future Auburn Tiger Sunisa Lee punched her ticket to Tokyo on Sunday night, dazzling again on bars and clutching up on beam before gliding over the floor to earn an automatic berth on the national team for next month’s Olympics.

See video from all her routines from Day 2 at the U.S. Team Trials here.

Lee was stellar, throwing down the night’s best scores on both bars and beam, and throwing down strong performances on floor and vault to lock up a top two finish and earn her spot on the U.S. team.

Lee signed with Auburn last December and plans to compete for the Tigers after competing for Team USA. Her bar routine is often heralded as the best in the world.

Click here to see her touted bar routine from Day 2.

She opened her night throwing down a strong score on vault, which you can see here.

The gymnasts performed in a pressure-cooker environment in front of 21,000 fans in St. Louis, which got to even the greatest at times. Simone Biles fell on beam just before Lee went up, surely putting a frantic energy in the air when it was Lee’s turn on the event. Click here to see how she clutched it up and put together the best beam score of the night.

Click here to see how Lee closed the event strong on floor.

For more, read how Lee punched to ticket to Tokyo by clicking here, and read about her long journey through heartbreak and setbacks to get to this moment by clicking here.

