Watch now: Every routine by Auburn Olympian Sunisa Lee at Day 2 of the U.S. Team Trials

Future Auburn Tiger Sunisa Lee punched her ticket to Tokyo on Sunday night, dazzling again on bars and clutching up on beam before gliding over the floor to earn an automatic berth on the national team for next month’s Olympics.

See video from all her routines from Day 2 at the U.S. Team Trials here.

Lee was stellar, throwing down the night’s best scores on both bars and beam, and throwing down strong performances on floor and vault to lock up a top two finish and earn her spot on the U.S. team.

Lee signed with Auburn last December and plans to compete for the Tigers after competing for Team USA. Her bar routine is often heralded as the best in the world.

Click here to see her touted bar routine from Day 2.

She opened her night throwing down a strong score on vault, which you can see here.