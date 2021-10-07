Watch now: Fans flock to downtown Auburn to see basketball teams at Tipoff at Toomer's

Harris said her team had been preparing for the Tipoff event, and she pointed out how much it meant to see so many people rally around the university's basketball teams.

As for her players' shooting performance from behind the arc, well, consider that a work-in-progress.

"Well, we'll get back to work on that," Harris said with a smile. "You know, Annie is probably our best 3-point shooter as you could see tonight. We're working on getting it to the hole and getting the and-1 -- so that three-point shot."

The women then gave way to the men's team, which was headlined by center Dylan Cardwell, who sported sunglasses and a crown and carried a wrestling belt over his shoulder.

While Cardwell put on a show – highlighted by singing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at one point – everyone's attentions eventually turned to junior wing Allen Flanigan, who delivered the event's biggest surprise.

Flanigan is roughly one month removed from Achilles surgery, but he hardly let it slow him down once Auburn began its 3-point competition. Flanigan got some help by taking all his shots from one specific spot rather than working his way around the arc, but he made the most of it by posting 15 points from the court's left wing.