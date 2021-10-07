Watch now: Fans flock to downtown Auburn to see basketball teams at Tipoff at Toomer's

With football season in full swing at Auburn, the men's and women's basketball teams stole the show at least for one night on Thursday.
The Tigers' second-ever Tipoff at Toomer's brought a packed crowd to the downtown intersection of Magnolia and College as the university's men's and women's basketball teams fired up the fans on a makeshift court.
The night featured shooting contests, music and karaoke, an appearance from football coach Bryan Harsin and a chance to cheer on two teams eager to make some noise in the SEC this winter.
"It's cool for the people in Auburn. It's cool for the community, our students that are on fall break kind of getting started," men's coach Bruce Pearl said of the event. "It's cool for downtown – again, bringing people downtown and letting them shop and have fun in the restaurants and the bars. Great festival."
Following the Tiger Talk radio show hosted by Andy Burcham and Brad Law, first-year women's coach Johnnie Harris and her team took the stage to officially get the show started.
Harris' squad kicked things off with a spot shooting game and a 3-point contest, the latter of which was won by Annie Hughes. Thursday stood as another early public introduction for Harris before her first year with the Tigers, and she embraced the moment as her team zeroes in on the season.
Harris said her team had been preparing for the Tipoff event, and she pointed out how much it meant to see so many people rally around the university's basketball teams.
As for her players' shooting performance from behind the arc, well, consider that a work-in-progress.
"Well, we'll get back to work on that," Harris said with a smile. "You know, Annie is probably our best 3-point shooter as you could see tonight. We're working on getting it to the hole and getting the and-1 -- so that three-point shot."
The women then gave way to the men's team, which was headlined by center Dylan Cardwell, who sported sunglasses and a crown and carried a wrestling belt over his shoulder.
While Cardwell put on a show – highlighted by singing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at one point – everyone's attentions eventually turned to junior wing Allen Flanigan, who delivered the event's biggest surprise.
Flanigan is roughly one month removed from Achilles surgery, but he hardly let it slow him down once Auburn began its 3-point competition. Flanigan got some help by taking all his shots from one specific spot rather than working his way around the arc, but he made the most of it by posting 15 points from the court's left wing.
Pearl pointed out Flanigan began his rehab by shooting and working on dribbling drills from a wheelchair. While Flanigan is still facing a significant road to recovery, he embraced the chance to compete among his teammates again.
"It felt great just to be back out there with the guys, try to participate and do some of the things that they were doing," Flanigan said. "It was great. I felt like I was back in Auburn Arena with a packed-out crowd again."
The players and coaches alike embraced the prep-rally like atmosphere of the evening, which was on full display as the event neared its close.
After the men's basketball team's 3-point finale -- which happened once the court was deemed too wet for the dunk contest -- several football players such as quarterback TJ Finley, EDGE Derick Hall, linebacker Zakoby McClain and safety Smoke Monday took the stage alongside the basketball players.
Once the football players urged the fans to bring the noise Saturday against Georgia, the entire group came together and showed off their dance moves as music blared and the crowd cheered for more.
For freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr., the scene only further demonstrated why he became a Tiger.
"It showed me more reason why I came to Auburn. This wasn't surprising to me," Smith said. "I knew what the Auburn fanbase was like. Them not being able to see basketball for two years, I know it was big for them. I know they're glad to be back."