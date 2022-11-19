When the Auburn offense needed points, the Tigers dialed up a play Carnell Williams has personal experience with.

On Saturday, the Auburn staff drew up a halfback pass play that put running back Jarquez Hunter in a time machine and transported him to 2004. Williams ran the exact play that season during a 24-6 win over Georgia.

In 2022, the Tigers used that play to take down visiting Western Kentucky 41-17 in the final home game of the season.

“We also threw some old 2004 Auburn plays in there where I said to Jarquez, ‘Hey, that halfback pass, that’s gonna be a touchdown,’” Williams smiled in the postgame press conference. “Coach (Will) Friend was like ‘We need to show them guys you doing it,’ so we actually showed them the play that we were going to run and then it was like, ‘It’s going to work. We’ve got proof, because your coach did it.’”

Now co-offensive coordinator for the Tigers, Friend was a graduate assistant for Georgia from 2003-2004 and witnessed Williams’ touchdown and defeat of the Bulldogs firsthand.

Facing first-and-10 from the Western Kentucky 23-yard line in a tight game, quarterback Robby Ashford went under center and immediately turned to pitch it to the awaiting Jarquez Hunter.

Hunter rolled out to the numbers, eyes downfield. Receiver Koy Moore, who was lined up to the right, took an out route to the right corner of the end zone, beating out Western Kentucky defensive back Davion Williams in the end zone.

Hunter made the 20-yard completion to Moore to put the Tigers up 17-3 at the end of the second quarter. Those points were big in what was a one-score game at the time. Auburn led 10-3 before the trick play, and the Hilltoppers even came back to tie the game before halftime, evening up the score but never taking an outright lead.

“One day we were all in the running back room and we were talking to our coach, Jeff McDaniels, and I said ‘I think we need to do, like, a running back pass,’” Hunter said. “Two days later, they put it in. You know, I used to play a little quarterback back in high school.”

That reception was the first touchdown completion and reception for Hunter and Moore, respectively.

“Safeties and corners were crashing the whole game. Once I took the inside release and had seen that the safety got down, I said, ‘Touchdown.’ All we had to have was the protection in the back,” Moore said. “I knew that was a touchdown, automatic… I didn’t question his arm talent.”

By the end of the game, Hunter had racked up 109 rushing yards in addition to the 20 passing from that touchdown. That performance is good for his second of over 100 in as many weeks, with 121 against Texas A&M.

Hunter and his partner Tank Bigsby have been a pivotal part of the offense under Williams, not necessarily redesigned but leaning more heavily on the run game under his tutelage. The three games of over 250 rushing yards against Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Western Kentucky (256, 270, 252) mark the first time that benchmark has been reached since 2016 when the Tigers did so against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt (543, 307, 271).

Bigsby went for 110 yards of his own to lead the Tigers’ rushing against Western Kentucky.

“It means a lot. We work hard in practice. We go full speed in practice all week just to come out here and execute in a game,” Hunter said.

Back in 2004, the play was drawn up exactly the same.

With just over five minutes left in the second quarter, Auburn was driving towards the same north end zone of Jordan-Hare Stadium from the Georgia 29. Quarterback Jason Campbell went under center, received the snap and pitched the ball backwards to his running back Williams.

Williams headed right, towards the away sideline and gets midway between the hash mark and the numbers. He turns to face the end zone. From about the 37-yard line, Williams hurls the ball up and over a Bulldog defender.

He hits receiver Anthony Mix in stride on the 11-yard line and he goes untouched into the end zone to give the Tigers a two-touchdown lead. In that game against the Bulldogs, Williams finished with 19 carries for 101 yards and the lone passing touchdown.

In that 2004 season, the Tigers went 13-0 and ended their season with a Sugar Bowl victory over Virginia Tech. Williams totaled 1,243 yards that season and remains in second for Auburn’s career-high rush leaders.