John Cohen was introduced as the 16th athletics director in Auburn's history Tuesday morning.

Cohen comes to Auburn after seven years in the same role at Mississippi State, his alma mater. He played baseball for the Bulldogs in the late 1980s and was the program's head coach from 2009-16.

In his first press conference on the Plains, Cohen talked about everything from leaving Starkville, to hiring Auburn's next head football coach and navigating the school through the NIL landscape.