Watch now: Gus Malzahn updates Auburn’s coronavirus numbers with opener looming

Auburn’s medical staff has done its part to help make the coronavirus procedures around football as safe as possible, and the Southeastern Conference has stepped in as well.

The SEC announced Tuesday that it is providing wearable technology for football players at all 14 schools intended to make coronavirus contact tracing easier. The SafeTags made by Kinexon are worn in the same fashion as a wristband at team facilities or attached to equipment when used in games or practice. The devices allow medical staffs to track how close those wearing the devices have been to each other and for how long.

“It's what the NFL's been doing. I've heard nothing but good things about it. I think it's probably a positive,” Malzahn said. “The thing about this year is that it's going to be a learning experience, week-by-week. The fact that the NFL has used it and used it successfully, I think it's probably a positive. But we'll learn week to week.”

Malzahn explained that this offseason has been trying at times due to the pandemic and the ever-present threat of football being canceled. He described it as a long journey and said there were times he doubted a season would even be possible, but through it all the Tigers have done what was asked of them in order to reach this point.