Watch now: 'Have to step up': Devan Cambridge looks to stand out on young Auburn team

During his freshman season at Auburn, guard Devan Cambridge showed flashes of the player he could be for the Tigers. With a year under his belt, he has been working steadily to make sure the full picture is quickly developed.
Cambridge came off the bench for Auburn last winter and was stellar at times, which included his 26-point outburst against South Carolina in January that marked the highest point total for a Tigers’ freshman in four years. Auburn’s losses due to the NBA draft and graduation this offseason sets the table for a total role reversal for the Nashville native, who has gone from one of the newcomers to one of the team’s most experienced returners.
Cambridge understands the opportunity that lies ahead for an Auburn team where it seems all five starting positions are totally up for grabs. He understands that now, with practice officially underway, it’s his chance to take advantage.
“This year, I know I'm going to have to step up and be one of those go-to guys. I just need to be like 10 times better than I was last year, be more aggressive,” Cambridge said. “Even if I'm not feeling it offensively, just being able to pick up my teammates and just be positive through anything and just be one of those leader types, you know?”
Cambridge explained offseason workouts were completely different due to coronavirus — players started the action with one ball by themselves — but that didn’t stop him from diligently working on his game. He said his weight was a big focus after his freshman year, and the results speak for themselves: he’s up 25 pounds to 215 pounds, which he explained was a must after joining the Tigers a little too skinny for his own liking.
The sophomore said he feels like he can take on the bigger guards Auburn faces and can still move well despite the added weight.
Cambridge’s added mass was only possible due to his work ethic, which is something he’s stressed before his freshman and sophomore year. He’s spent countless time in the gym trying to perfect his shot and to become a more consistent player, something that teammates like fellow guard Jamal Johnson have noticed.
“I'm not going to lie, when he first got here, I didn't know he was going to be such a great shooter than he is. When he first got here it was like he came in with the high-flying dunks — you see that all the time. But he's a really good shooter, especially catch-and-shoot,” Johnson said. “He's been really impressive. He's getting better on defense. He's being able to move his feet better, but he's been impressive too, shooting 3's, being athletic, catching lobs, putback dunks — all types of stuff that coaches look for in a player. He's going to do great this year.”
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl said Cambridge’s shot-making ability coupled with his length makes him a real threat. He added that Cambridge has done a better job recently of being patient in not forcing plays whether it’s for himself or for a teammate, instead staying patient and taking advantage of whatever defensive look he’s facing.
Cambridge has gotten plenty of compliments, but he’s got his eyes on upping certain areas of his game before the season begins. He blatantly stated that he has to be more consistent on the road — he never broke double digits in scoring away from Auburn Arena last season — and he wants to be more aggressive when he’s on the floor. He explained he doesn’t care if he only gets two shots in a game; if that’s the case, he just wants to make sure those shots connect.
While Cambridge found plenty of self-motivation, he also found inspiration from one of the NBA’s greatest players.
Cambridge found himself transfixed by one of LeBron James’ performances with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals this season, so much so that Cambridge left where he was watching and returned to the gym to work on his game.
Cambridge explained James’ play reinforced one of Cambridge’s mottos: ‘Get better every day.’ Cambridge recognizes that this season he can become a go-to player for Auburn, but it will take following his personal mantra to help get him there.
“I was like, ‘Man, LeBron just killed it. Let me go get some extra shots up,’” Cambridge said. “That’s just really my mindset, to get better every day. Inspire everybody, not just myself.”
