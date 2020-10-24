Watch now: 'Have to step up': Devan Cambridge looks to stand out on young Auburn team

During his freshman season at Auburn, guard Devan Cambridge showed flashes of the player he could be for the Tigers. With a year under his belt, he has been working steadily to make sure the full picture is quickly developed.

Cambridge came off the bench for Auburn last winter and was stellar at times, which included his 26-point outburst against South Carolina in January that marked the highest point total for a Tigers’ freshman in four years. Auburn’s losses due to the NBA draft and graduation this offseason sets the table for a total role reversal for the Nashville native, who has gone from one of the newcomers to one of the team’s most experienced returners.

Cambridge understands the opportunity that lies ahead for an Auburn team where it seems all five starting positions are totally up for grabs. He understands that now, with practice officially underway, it’s his chance to take advantage.

“This year, I know I'm going to have to step up and be one of those go-to guys. I just need to be like 10 times better than I was last year, be more aggressive,” Cambridge said. “Even if I'm not feeling it offensively, just being able to pick up my teammates and just be positive through anything and just be one of those leader types, you know?”